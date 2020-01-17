ANDERSON -- Turnovers, 3-point shots and free throws were just about equal on both sides of the court for Anderson and No. 4 Lafayette Jefferson on Friday. However, the Tribe's defensive struggles, which have been a thorn in the team’s side all season, cost them the win over the Bronchos, 100-78.
“They’re an efficient team,” Anderson head coach Mike Elliott said. “They have three guys scoring 60 points, and that’s tough. They are good at what they do, but we still scored (nearly) 80 points. We just didn’t get stops at all. That’s the end result there.”
Those three Bronchos were Braxton Barnhizer, Brooks Barnhizer and Avery Beaver, leading Jeff to its biggest point total of the season. Braxton Barnhizer led the way with 34 points followed by Brooks Barnhizer with 23 and five blocked shots. The brothers are the sons of Jeff head coach Mark Barnhizer, a former star at Lapel.
While the Bronchos managed to put three in double figures, the Tribe answered with three of their own breaking into double digits. Senior Joseph Jones was a force throughout, finishing with a team-high 20 points, followed by sophomore Deyveon Turner (18) and freshman Latrell White (10).
“If we defended, maybe it would’ve been a different outcome,” Elliott said. “We did score 80 points on a team that’s ranked No. 4. That is a positive, but at the same time that’s like fool’s gold. We can’t stop them.”
As the defense struggled, the fouls began to pile up for Anderson. By halftime, the Tribe had committed 10 to Jeff’s five and had sent the Bronchos to the line seven times. That trend continued into the second half as Jeff finished the game shooting 71 percent from the foul line.
However, when Anderson had the ball it was keeping pace with the top-five squad. The Tribe shot for 39 percent from deep to the Bronchos' 44 percent. Anderson put up three more shots from beyond the arc than Jeff. While the stat was close, Elliott said a lot of those shots were contested.
“We have a lot of guys that shoot 3s, but tonight was one of those nights where I didn’t want them to shoot that many,” Elliott said. “They’re longer than us, so I think we should’ve drove a little bit, shot fake and try to get them into a little bit of foul trouble. We took a lot of contested 3-point shots.”
The game started off in favor of Anderson as it eked out its biggest lead at 4-0. However, Jeff came out swinging to end the quarter with a 30-13 lead. Braxton Barnhizer began to stand out as he scored 12 points in the quarter.
The second quarter saw the Tribe begin to close in on Jeff, but the lead still swelled to 21 by halftime. Fouls continued to set Anderson back as it committed six of its 10 in the second quarter. Beaver committed a technical, giving the Tribe momentum. Anderson also managed to force nine turnovers by the half.
In the third quarter, it was more of the same as Braxton Barnhizer continued to dominate, and Brooks Barnhizer continued to shut down the Tribe, picking up three blocks in the period. White laid in eight of his 10 points in the third. In the fourth, the Tribe emptied the bench, playing all 12 players and seeing production from freshman Jalen Murphy, who picked up a basket.
Friday’s finish felt like a continuing cycle of déjà vu for Anderson. At 1-12 overall and 0-3 in North Central Conference play, Elliot continues to push a defensive mindset on his team. The Tribe heads into a five-game road stretch, facing Hamilton Southeastern on Saturday. Anderson will also face another top-five team in No. 3 Lawrence Central on Feb. 1.
“We need to key into defense and just staying aggressive,” Elliott said. “We need to keep everybody at a team standpoint and see if we can snag one on the road.”
