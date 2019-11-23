ALEXANDRIA – After a collapsing loss to Muncie Central on Tuesday, the Alexandria girls basketball team could not find its footing against Cowan on Saturday, falling to the Blackhawks 57-35. Alex’s past two losses have been the worst finishes for the Tigers since falling to Oak Hill in January.
“We’ve lost our identity in the last two games we’ve played,” Alex head coach Greg Warren said. “We’re going through some adversity right now. We started the year off strong, and I knew that Cowan was going to come in and play strong, so all the credit to them. It’s just been a bad week of practice this week, and it showed tonight.”
For the bulk of the game, the Tigers saw themselves down and were doing anything they could to get back into it. Alex shot 16 percent from 3-point range, going 5-for-30 from deep. Cowan went 0-for-2 from outside the arc.
“They were afraid to get to the basket,” Warren said. “Since they were afraid to go to the basket, they wanted to settle for 3s, and I was telling them to quit shooting 3s. That resulted in them passing the ball around the outside. We were very non-aggressive defensively and offensively tonight.”
The Blackhawks took advantage of the Tigers’ aggressive stall as they outrebounded them, 24-17. Seventeen of the Blackhawks’ rebounds were on the defensive end. Cowan also took advantage of its time at the free-throw line, going 10-for-13.
“We got to fix some things defensively,” Warren said. “We were doing them in the first couple games, and we haven’t done them in the last two games.”
Out of the gate, the Tigers were forcing 3s, and it was not working, shooting 1-for-8 at the end of the first quarter. Cowan began to see consistent progress from the start from sophomore Lauren Smith, who had four points in the first half. She finished the game with 18 points.
The second quarter saw Alex continue to struggle to find the net as it matched its first quarter point margin at six. Late in the second, senior Kirsten VanHorn laid in two and downed an “and one” opportunity to pull the Tigers within 10. However, Cowan continued to roll off of 10 points in the quarter from junior Shelbie Crabtree and headed to the locker room with a 31-12 lead.
Into the third quarter, Smith heated up again for nine points. Alex put up 10 points in the quarter. Down 20 to start the final quarter, the Tigers began to see sophomore Ally Honeycutt and junior Reece VanBlair begin to stand out on scoring. Honeycutt had six, and VanBlair had four in the quarter.
However, Alex 3s would not fall and Cowan continued to drive to the net with ease as the Blackhawks picked up their first win. VanBlair and Honeycutt both tied in scoring for the Tigers. Alex will face Lapel on Wednesday.
“We got Lapel coming up, and they’re big,” Warren said. “We’re not going to be able to let them set up on a half-court offense, and if they do, we’re going to struggle. We’re going to have to work defensively to turn this to an up-and-down court style of basketball. If we don’t, you’re going to see the same result you saw tonight.”
