DEFIANCE, Ohio -- The Anderson University volleyball team (8-9, 1-1) fell to Defiance (3-9, 1-1) in a 25-18, 16-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-12 nail biter during Wednesday's Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup.
Defiance jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the first set. The Yellow Jackets hit .233 and held Anderson's offense to a .000 hitting percentage for the set.
Leading 16-15 in the second set, Anderson rattled off a 9-1 run to take Set 2. The Ravens racked up a .344 attack percentage for the set.
Trailing 24-20 in Set 3, the Yellow Jackets cut their deficit to 24-23, but Shaylen Perry recorded the kill to secure the set win and give the Ravens a 2-1 lead.
Anderson was held to a .000 hitting percentage in Set 4.
Trailing 12-10 in the final set, Defiance put together the next five points to win the match. Kaylynn Wellman posted the match-point kill.
Defiance put together a .112 hitting percentage while Anderson finished with a .108 hitting percentage.
Perry led the Ravens with 12 kills and .393 hitting percentage. Kaycie Gates recorded 26 assists. Kate Todd added 20 assists and 14 digs. Brooke Troyer had 19 digs. Felicity Bontrager racked up 10 kills, three blocks and a .333 hitting percentage. Jimena Montano and Tess Perdue had 10 kills each. Pendleton Heights' Ally Hall finished with 12 digs, and Alexandria's Lauren Dungan added 10 digs. Ashlyn Transier had seven kills.
Anderson travels to Mount St. Joseph (11-7, 1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.