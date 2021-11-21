SPRINGFIELD, Ohio -- Lexi Dellinger poured in 37 points and became the eighth player in program history to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career, but the Anderson University women's basketball team dropped a 73-65 decision against Augustana on Saturday.
Dellinger's point total was the fourth-highest single-game effort in school history. The 5-foot-5 senior guard was 6-of-9 from 3-point range, becoming just the third player in program history to sink at least six 3-pointers in a single contest.
Dellinger now has 1,020 career points.
"Lexi is a terrific player and has meant so much to this program," Ravens coach Jon Gin said. "I'm glad we could celebrate her scoring her 1,000th career point. She was unstoppable (Saturday), and her teammates did a great job of loving her and setting the table for her."
Augustana (4-1) completed a weekend sweep of Anderson at the Wittenberg Tipoff Classic. The Ravens (0-4) dropped a 79-54 decision to host Wittenberg (2-1) on Friday.
"We played two really good teams this weekend," Gin said. "Both will probably compete for their respective conference titles. I really liked the way we came together on this road trip, and you can see us making strides every day."
Lapel's Makynlee Taylor scored eight points against Augustana. Payton Moore notched six points, eight rebounds and four steals. Brynn Beard contributed five points. Jade Shipley turned in four points, Reece Colclesser and Cassie Pallett rounded out Anderson's scoring with two points.
Dellinger also drained each of her nine free-throw attempts.
The Vikings powered to a 44-23 rebounding advantage. Augustana held a 16-9 edge on the offensive glass and outscored Anderson 12-5 in second-chance points.
Augustana converted 26-of-57 (45.6%) of its shots from the field while Anderson made 19 of 56 (33.9%) attempts from the floor.
The Ravens drained 11 of 28 (39.3%) shots from the perimeter while the Vikings hit 7 of 23 (30.4%) attempts from behind the arc.
Augustana committed 24 turnovers while Anderson turned the ball over 17 times. The Ravens outscored the Vikings 24-13 off turnovers.
Anderson takes on St. Mary's (1-4) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in South Bend.
