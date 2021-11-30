ANDERSON -- Anderson University women's basketball senior Lexi Dellinger has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week, which was announced by the conference Monday.
Dellinger garnered her second career HCAC Athlete of the Week selection. Anderson received the program's first HCAC Athlete of the Week selection since Dellinger earned the same honor in her freshman year three years ago.
Anderson (1-4) rallied past St. Mary's (1-5) with an 83-75 victory last Tuesday in Notre Dame. Dellinger scored more than 30 points for the second game in a row as she poured in 34 points to lead the Ravens. Her 34 points ties for eighth for the most points scored in a single game in program history. Dellinger also collected 12 rebounds for Anderson. She converted 13 of 20 (65%) shots from the field and 8 of 9 (88.9%) attempts from the charity stripe.
Anderson takes on Mount St. Joseph (2-3, 0-1 HCAC) to kick off the HCAC season Saturday at 2 p.m. in Cincinnati.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.