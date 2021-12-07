ANDERSON — Lexi Dellinger hit the 30-point plateau for the fourth consecutive game, and the Anderson University women’s basketball team scored a 79-71 victory against Spalding on Monday at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
Dellinger was 9-of-17 from the field, 5-of-10 beyond the 3-point arc and a perfect 7-of-7 at the free-throw line to finish with 30 points. She added 12 rebounds and three assists.
The senior out of South Adams raised her season average to 25.1 points per game and is shooting 50% from the field, 47.2% from the perimeter and 83.3% at the free-throw line.
Against Spalding, she was joined by three other Ravens in double figures. Jade Shipley finished with 13 points, Carly Holley added 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench and Payton Moore had 10 points and eight boards.
Former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds and added two blocked shots and three points. AU dominated the glass overall, outrebounding the Eagles 59-39.
“It was a great team win,” Anderson coach Jon Gin said. “Everyone was ready to go and fed off the amazing energy from the crowd. We got a huge lift from our bigs off the bench, and Jade really sparked us in the second quarter. We’re still learning how to close out wins, but all in all, it was a great team effort, and we can’t wait to do it again on Wednesday.”
AU (2-5) held Spalding (3-5) to 20.6% (7-of-34) shooting in the first half and led 40-25 at intermission.
The Ravens blew open the game with a dominant second quarter after trailing 16-13 at the end of the first. Anderson won the period 27-9 and shot 52.9% (9-of-17) from the field and 5-of-10 from 3-point range.
Spalding was held to just 16.7% (3-of-18) overall and 0-for-5 from beyond the arc.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Taylor and Dellinger gave the Ravens a 19-16 lead as they opened the quarter with a 12-2 run.
Shipley hit back-to-back 3-pointers and had a steal that led to an assist from Reece Colclesser and a trey from Dellinger to cap a 9-0 run and put Anderson in front 28-18.
The Ravens led 59-40 at the end of three quarters, and Dellinger’s 3-pointer with 6:47 left in the final period gave AU its biggest lead at 67-46.
Spalding used a 12-2 run in the final minutes to cut the deficit to 77-69, but the outcome was never in doubt.
Maleah Hirn led the Eagles with 20 points, scoring 14 in the fourth quarter. Natalie Fichter added 19 points for the visitors.
Spalding shot just 30.8% (24-of-78) from the floor overall and was 7-of-29 from 3-point range. The Eagles were 16-of-22 at the free-throw line.
Spalding held a 21-9 advantage in points off turnovers after giving up the ball just five times. Anderson finished with 19 turnovers.
The Ravens shot 41.1% (30-of-73) overall and were 9-of-32 beyond the arc. AU finished 10-of-11 at the free-throw line.
Anderson hosts Kalamazoo (2-4) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
