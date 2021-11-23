SOUTH BEND -- Lexi Dellinger posted her second straight 30-point game, and the Anderson University women's basketball team rallied to defeat St. Mary's 83-75 on Tuesday night.
After scoring 37 points in a loss to Augustana on Saturday, Dellinger poured in 34 points and added 12 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot as the Ravens (1-4) won for the first time this season.
Dellinger was 13-of-20 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line for the eighth-highest scoring game in program history. She's averaging 22 points and shooting 42.9% from 3-point range on the season, but her big night against the Belles (1-5) came without a basket from beyond the arc in two attempts.
The Ravens used an early 9-0 run to take a 12-3 lead, but St. Mary's answered with an 11-2 jaunt of its own to take control.
After leading 14-13 at the end of the opening period, the Belles took a 42-38 lead into the halftime locker room.
Anderson finally regained the lead on a Dellinger jumper with 2:52 remaining in the third quarter that made it 55-54.
The Belles quickly answered with a layup at the other end before AU closed out the period on a 10-0 run.
Dellinger got it started with a pair of free throws with 1:48 remaining, and Cassie Pallett followed with a 3-pointer.
With 58 seconds left, Dellinger scored again to push Anderson's lead to 62-56 and Reece Colclesser closed the quarter with a 3-pointer.
The Belles opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 65-64 but never regained the lead.
Payton Moore added 14 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks for the Ravens. Former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor finished with nine points, two rebounds and four steals for AU.
Colclesser and Allison Shaffer added eight points each, with Shaffer also pulling down six rebounds.
Anderson shot 43.2% (32-of-74) overall and 31.8% (7-of-22) from 3-point range. The Ravens were 12-of-15 at the free-throw line.
St. Mary's shot just 35.1% (26-of-74) from the field and 23.1% (6-of-26) beyond the arc. The Bells were 17-of-20 at the foul line and won the rebounding battle 48-42.
Anderson opens Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play on Dec. 4 on the road against Mount St. Joseph (2-2) after an extended break. The teams did not meet during last year's abbreviated season.
