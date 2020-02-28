INDIANAPOLIS – Grant Delpit was 6 years old when his family headed to Memphis, Tenn., for the weekend, seeking refuge from a building storm headed for his hometown of New Orleans.
“They just said it was going to be a storm and we would come right back,” Delpit said Friday during media interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
That storm was the Category 5 monster Hurricane Katrina.
And Delpit’s family never moved back.
The family’s home flooded during the storm that caused catastrophic damage to New Orleans and was responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 people. The family didn’t have flood insurance, but they had each other.
“We battled adversity,” Delpit said. “I’m glad I had a great support system. My family stayed together at that time and worked through it.”
Like thousands of others displaced by Katrina, the family had to find a new town to call home, moving to Houston with Delpit’s aunt. There, the young New Orleans Saints fan blossomed into a Division I prospect, which afforded him the opportunity to finally return to Louisiana as a safety at LSU.
There, Delpit joined a long tradition of NFL-caliber safeties including Tyrann Mathieu, Jamal Adams, LaRon Landry and Eric Reid. He never shrank from the spotlight, however, even taking on the No. 7 jersey worn by Mathieu, cornerback Patrick Peterson and running back Leonard Fournette.
“Trying to uphold that standard of being No. 7 at LSU, that meant the world to me,” Delpit said. “As a kid, you grown up dreaming of that type of stuff. I would have never thought I’d have the opportunity to do that.”
Delpit made the most of that opportunity. While contending with a collarbone injury, he put himself on the NFL’s radar in 2018 as a unanimous first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection with 74 tackles, a conference-high five interceptions and nine pass breakups. A high ankle injury hampered Delpit in his junior year, but he still earned the Jim Thorpe Award and was a second-team All-American in 2019. Delpit record 65 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups for the national champion Tigers.
Now, he’s on the verge of being drafted into the NFL, projected as a first-round pick. He’s still recovering from the high ankle sprain, so he won’t participate in any drills or run the 40 in Indianapolis this weekend. He hopes to be 100 percent by LSU’s Pro Day.
For now, he’ll focus on interviews with teams and the medical assessments.
“Passing that and then sitting down with the coaches, answering all their questions and proving myself as the best, top safety in this draft,” Delpit said. “That’s pretty much the biggest thing.”
He’ll also work on convincing teams the falloff in his performance his junior year had more to do with his ankle than his talent. NFL analysts have dinged Delpit for his tackling, which he believes was related to his injury and that he fixed the problem toward the end of the season. He said he needs to focus on not trying to do too much and getting players to the ground.
“I get a lot of hate and slander from the media and the experts. I think that’s just going to make the glory so much better in the end,” Delpit said. “It’s part of football, and I know I can do it. I’ve been doing it my whole life.”
LSU’s strong tradition at safety had given Delpit a high bar to shoot for in the NFL. It’s been an asset for the young safety to have access to former players now starring in the league. He looks up to Mathieu, who he called the “model role model.”
“He did everything right after everything that he’s been through in his life,” Delpit said. “He’s a Super Bowl champ now, so I sit down and talk with him a lot. He spits nothing but wisdom.”
League experts compare Delpit to safety Kenny Vaccaro, drafted by Delpit’s beloved Saints. He hasn’t modeled his game after any one safety but grew up watching hard-hitters Ed Reed and Jack Tatum. He prides himself in being a versatile player, able to play anywhere in the secondary. He likes to do a lot of film study, watching for quarterback tendencies like which side and receivers QBs favor. NFL safety is a tough job, but Delpit thinks he’s the guy to fill any role on the field.
“I honestly think I’m the best safety in this draft, without a doubt. Like I said, the most versatile player,” Delpit said. “Put me anywhere in the secondary and I’m going to play it. Leader -- I’m a natural leader on the field. Special teams – anything coach needs, I’m there.”
LSU’s offense, led by consensus No. 1 pick quarterback Joe Burrow, helped prepare Delpit for the next level. He calls Burrow “the best quarterback I’ve ever played against, I’ve ever seen in person,” due in large part to Burrow rarely making a mistake. And while he appreciated the challenge each week, he admits it was frustrating to play safety against him because he wasn’t able to make any interceptions.
And, early in the season, it had him doubting just how good he and the Tigers defense were.
“We came into camp and they were putting up crazy numbers, so it was either we were going to be really bad on defense or they were going to be really good on offense,” Delpit said. “He was putting up touchdown after touchdown in scrimmages and all that. So I’m glad it turned out the other way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.