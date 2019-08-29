ANDERSON — Delta sophomore Addie Chester was a consistent and quick force for the Eagles on Thursday against Anderson. Six minutes into the game, she already had two goals and would pick up a hat trick six more minutes later.
The Penn State commit did not stop until she had amounted for 10 of the Eagles goals in an 11-1 victory against the Lady Tribe.
“It’s one of those games where you come in knowing you’re going up against a good player, and we were just looking for a way to minimize her role on the field,” Anderson head coach Taylor Siebers said. “She is a phenomenal player, and we held up for as long as we could. It’s just hard to hold back a player who’s that talented for that long.”
Along with the hat trick only 12 minutes in, Chester tacked on two more goals to end the first half with a 6-0 Delta advantage. Anderson held back Chester for the first eight minutes of the second half, but she scored five straight to break into double digits.
“Coming into this game, I had heard about her and I remember her from last year,” Siebers said. “We just tried to put in our girls that are the quickest and scrappiest on her and not allow her to turn, but there’s only so much you could do.”
The Lady Tribe weren’t completely shut out. On her second breakaway chance, senior Kelayjha Fleming used her speed to cut the Delta lead down to 6-1 less than two minutes into the second half.
“I’m working tricks right now, because I’ve been making wide touches and the defense will end up getting the ball,” Fleming said. “I’m just trying to make smaller touches and continue to improve on my tricks.”
Fleming’s presence out in front of the pack was felt all throughout the match. Siebers said the team has worked to use her speed as an advantage on the field.
“We’ve working on getting balls out wide and behind the defense versus trying to play straight through,” Siebers said. “Delta was kind of ready for us on that. We are building the ball out wide, but we’re having trouble with our control still.”
While Thursday’s loss was a large one, the team is still looking at the positives in every matchup. In the early season, Anderson is only one game under .500 and is coming off of a three-goal shutout victory over Wapahani.
“You look at the scoreboard and someone is going to say ‘wow they got beat pretty bad,’ but we’re seeing things that are improving,” Siebers said. “We’re getting the ball up our line, and we’re getting the ball on goal. Last game was the first time we scored three goals in a couple years.”
Anderson is off for almost two weeks before taking on Marion on Sept. 10. In that time, the team plans on taking some time off but still working hard before getting back into the swing of things again.
“We’re just going to work on getting our heads up,” Fleming said. “We’re going to work on longer balls, getting behind the defense and everyone getting up as a team when I take the ball up.”
