PENDLETON -- On the back of Anderson wrestler Willie Dennison's warmup T-shirt, it reads "Top Dawg."
Dennison was backed in a corner Saturday, but he broke out of it like a starved pit bull and ate his prey alive.
Down 10-0 early in the second period of the 126-pound title match in the Pendleton Heights regional, Dennison escaped from Lawrence North's Jeremiah Henderson, got a takedown and then a fall 38 seconds into the second period and copped the title.
Dennison joined PH's Justin Stephens and Shenandoah's nationally-ranked Silas Allred (all seniors) as area regional champions and top seeds in next Saturday's New Castle semistate.
Eighteen area wrestlers -- 14 from the PH regional -- earned semistate berths by winning their first-round matches and thereby placing in the top four in their weight class.
The host Arabians were fifth in the team standings with 64 points, with Anderson sixth (48) and Alexandria seventh (34). Cathedral ran away from the field with 255 points.
Dennison (33-1) gave up a takedown and two near-falls in the first period against Henderson and was taken down again in the second before he escaped. He turned that into a takedown and shortly after had Henderson in checkmate.
"I knew I could still come back," Dennison said. "I knew the kid was tough on top, so I knew when I was neutral, I had a chance to take him down, and it so happened that I stuck him and got the win."
The unranked Dennison was the third Indian to advance, joining 19th-ranked 106-pound junior Romello Williams and sophomore Andrew Dietz (120).
Williams (29-3) ran into No. 9 Evan Dickey of Cathedral, who scored a 14-2 major decision in the final. Dietz placed third, with a comeback 7-6 win over Antonio Jefferson of Lawrence Central.
"I think we have as good a shot as anyone (to qualify wrestlers for the state meet), and we're never out of a match," Anderson coach Sean Clark said. "We're happy to have three semistate qualifiers, and that's big for us."
Stephens (23-5) prevailed in a tough 220 final over North Central's Cameron Brown, taking a 4-3 lead in the final period and scoring the pin with 21 seconds to go.
"It's my first regional title, and I'm pretty proud of that," Stephens said. "It was a good fight."
Stephens' classmate Cade Campbell (ranked sixth at 285) followed and fell 5-3 to No. 5 Holden Parsons of Cathedral.
Also for the Arabians, junior Jared Brown (132) and sophomore Colin Gillespie (182) came away with third placings. The 16th-ranked Brown (26-2), who missed nearly a month with a concussion, fell to Cathedral's No. 9-ranked Andrew Wilson by pin in a semifinal.
"If there's anyone that can come out of a third-place spot and still have a chance to get to state, it's Jared," PH coach Dave Cloud said. "I trust him to get it done next week."
Cloud and his top assistant, Katie Kriebel, were voted the regional's head coach and assistant coach of the year, respectively, by other coaches. Both are in the Indiana Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Alexandria sophomore 138-pounder Max Naselroad was handed his first defeat in 32 matches, by second-ranked Logan Bailey of Cathedral in a 56-second fall. Naselroad, who is not ranked, pinned Frankton junior Seth Lawson to reach the final.
Joining Naselroad at the semistate for Alexandria are senior Daniel Snyder (285) and freshman Isaiah Fye (106), who both were fourth.
Lawson ended up third in his class, and the other Frankton wrestler to advance was junior Huston Ellingwood, third at 113.
Elwood got two through, freshman Jayden Reese (third at 113) and junior Chase Lovell (fourth at 195).
At Richmond, reigning state 195 champ Allred continued his dominance, with three falls for his fourth regional title.
Allred (31-0) pinned his first two opponents in 26 and eight seconds, respectively, and was taken to 2:27 by East Central's Kyle Krummen in the final. The Nebraska recruit is No. 4 in the country by one ranking service and was the only Raider of four to advance.
Daleville had three advance out of the Jay County regional to New Castle. Junior AJ Fritz (106) and sophomores Brandon Kinnick (120) and Julius Gerencser (132) all were third.
