DALEVILLE — While Daleville’s pristine scoreboard certainly didn’t indicate it, the Broncos scored a victory of sorts Friday night.
That was the fact Daleville was able to play Bluffton, whereas numerous girls teams across the state have been out of action because of COVID-19.
Bluffton handled the depleted Broncos 50-13, as the hosts were without four starters and two reserves, all of whom had to quarantine.
Bronco starters Malia Walker, Lyra Kendall, Audrey Voss and Ellie Hochstetler were absent, as well as backups Emi Isom and Lauren Finley. Dalevile (2-2) had 11 players suit up total for varsity and JV.
“We knew that we would have some pretty heavy adversity to fight through tonight,” first-year Daleville coach Austin Earley said. “I asked a lot of girls to do things that they weren’t accustomed to doing, and in the grand scheme of things, we had an opportunity to play a game and we just wanted to play.”
The only usual starter in the lineup was senior Heather Pautler, the Broncos’ leading scorer the past two seasons, who ironically missed Tuesday’s 40-35 win over Class 2A No. 6 Monroe Central
Pautler managed only two free throws, coming with 2:57 left in the first quarter. Those were Daleville’s first points, after Bluffton (3-0) opened with a 10-point spurt.
It was 16-3 after one period and 27-6 at the half. The lone Bronco field goal for three quarters was by Gwen Schmiedel, at the 6:10 mark of Period 2.
Daleville drew a blank in the third quarter, which favored the Tigers 18-0. The Broncos missed all six of their attempts and went into the final period shooting 5% (1-of-20) and with 21 turnovers.
The fourth quarter was played with a running clock (except for free throws), and Daleville outscored Bluffton’s reserves 7-5.
Schmieder led the Broncos with five points and seven rebounds.
“We did exactly what I asked the girls to do,” Earley said. “I knew coming in that we would be limited from an offensive standpoint, but the defensive game plan — the girls executed what I wanted them to do and they fought to the very end.”
Earley said had the Broncos had a more complete roster, “we’d be toe-to-toe, right there with them.”
Daleville’s two scheduled games next week have been postponed (at Knightstown on Tuesday and at home against Wapahani on Saturday) because of COVID issues within those programs. The Broncos won’t play again until at least Nov. 28, when they are to visit Alexandria.
“Basically, over the next couple of weeks, every two or three days it looks like we’ll get one or two girls back,” Earley said. “It is going to take some time before we’re at full strength, but we anticipate we will be at full strength by the time we get to Alex on the 28th.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.