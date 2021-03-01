BLOOMINGTON -- Heading into the final week of the season, Indiana’s NCAA Tournament chances are on life support.
The beleaguered Hoosiers (12-12, 7-10 Big Ten) need to put together a three-game winning streak, beginning Tuesday at Michigan State (8 p.m., Big Ten Network) to have any hopes on getting back on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Indiana entered Monday ranked No. 57 in the NET and No. 37 in KenPom’s advanced metrics rankings.
The Hoosiers are on a season-high three-game losing streak, which began with a 78-71 home loss to Michigan State on Feb. 20. IU’s last two losses have been by double-digits, falling 74-63 at Rutgers and 73-57 on Saturday at home to No. 2 Michigan.
“We have to be more fearless,” Indiana senior guard Al Durham said. “We have to come out hungrier than our opponent. We have to come out wanting it more. I feel like we need to lock in even better each day and continue to lock in and stay with the process, and I feel like we will break through here soon.”
Durham is averaging 17.5 points over his last two games, but the Hoosiers have been hurt by the absence of sophomore starting guard Armaan Franklin (11.6 points per game), who injured his foot in the second half of last week’s game at Rutgers and is likely out for the rest of the season.
The game is a makeup of a game originally scheduled for Jan. 17 but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Michigan State’s program.
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 34 points against Michigan State in the last meeting. Michigan State chose not to double-team Jackson-Davis inside but may throw the 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward a different look this time around.
Michigan State (13-10, 7-10) had won three straight, including upsets over top-10 ranked teams Illinois and Ohio State, before falling 73-55 to Maryland on Sunday. Like the Hoosiers, Michigan State is fighting to survive the bubble by Selection Sunday.
“We're going to have to be a lot better against them because they've done what we're trying to do,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “As you struggle, as you go through it, they found a way to get one, and to me Michigan State looks like the team at the beginning of the season a lot of people thought could make a really deep run, and one thing can change to the next quick, and we're going to have to try to find our opportunity to make that happen.”
BRUNK UNSURE OF 2021-22 RETURN
IU senior center Joey Brunk said he’s unsure whether he will return next season. The 6-foot-11 Brunk has missed the entire 2020-21 season due to back surgery, which has impacted the depth in IU’s frontcourt, forcing Jackson-Davis and junior forward Race Thompson to play extended minutes.
“It’s definitely going to be a conversation I’ll have this year with Coach Miller and the rest of the staff, kind of in depth to try to figure out what’s best,” Brunk said. “Kind of my focus has just been trying to get back healthy, and then trying to contribute to help us win in any way possible. That’s kind of where my focus has been at.”
Brunk, who is on pace to earn a master’s degree this spring after transferring from Butler, said he would be open to starting a doctoral program at IU to continue his eligibility. He said he didn’t want to take part in Senior Day ceremonies last Saturday against Michigan because he remains unsure about his decision.
“I felt like if I participated it was a closure deal for myself, how I felt, and my decision wasn’t set in stone,” Brunk said. “And then on the other end, that day was about Al (Durham) and Cooper (Bybee), what they’ve done and what they’ve contributed, so I wanted to celebrate them and what they’ve done for Indiana."
Brunk said there wasn’t a specific incident that led to his back injury, instead referring to his back flaring up due to “mileage issues.”
”Being an older guy, and a lot of banging, it’s kind of a small issue with my disc, and it wasn’t quite healing,” Brunk said. “Wanted to be precautious and didn’t want it to be lingering and turn into something bigger than what it was. I’ve had incredible medical care since I’ve been here.”
IU WOMEN IN TOP 10
The IU women’s basketball team again earned its best national ranking in school history, moving up to No. 10 in this week’s AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll.
The Hoosiers (16-4, 8-2) have won seven straight and are coming off an 87-75 win at then No. 14 Ohio State on Saturday.
IU closes the season with home games Wednesday against Iowa and Saturday against rival Purdue.
