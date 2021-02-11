FRANKTON — The third sectional championship in four years may have been under different circumstances than the previous two, but elevated expectations have done nothing to change the approach of this year’s edition of the Frankton girls basketball team.
After winning the 2018 and 2020 sectionals as a darkhorse, the defending state runners-up entered this season with a top-10 ranking and the bullseye on their back that goes with it. The team remained in the top 10 throughout the season, and despite a 17-0 record against Class 2A opponents, the Eagles enter the postseason ranked sixth in the state.
Playing this year’s sectional as the favorite did not prompt any alteration to the way Frankton (23-3) entered the postseason.
“I feel like we’ve addressed that all year with our team,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “Our team mantra is ‘mindset is everything.’”
The players agreed. While they may have been picked by most to get to this point, they realize repeating the postseason run of a year ago will take an increase in effort.
“That doesn’t really matter to me,” senior Ava Gardner said. “As long as we play hard — I don’t even think we’re picked to win regional. I think it takes a lot of pressure off of us to go out and play harder since we aren’t picked to win.”
The leadership of the Frankton team captains — seniors Gardner and Chloee Thomas and junior Lauryn Bates — has been key to the Eagles' success. They have helped guide the team through an increase in expectations as well as the adversity of playing through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All three of them have done a great job,” Hamaker said. “They might not always be the most vocal people by any means, but they all lead in different ways.”
Gardner is the one senior who has been with Frankton all four years, and she is now the winningest player in the history of the program, having compiled an 80-29 record as well as a third sectional championship. She is hopeful of a third trip to semistate when this weekend is completed.
“I think that gives me more motivation to win regional again, so I can say I have more (regional) wins than my sister (2020 graduate Addie Gardner) at least,” she said. “I think that makes me want to win more.”
Thomas is also now a three-time sectional champion, having won as a freshman at Hamilton Heights before moving to Frankton as a sophomore. She believes playing at home again this year for regional will be a huge advantage for her and the Eagles.
“Having our fans there and a different atmosphere -- because our lights at our gym, I swear they’re LED. They’re so bright,” Thomas said. “In Alexandria, it was different. It was darker. I just think we have a better feel for it.”
While this Eagles team has been able to use its status as an underdog as motivation, simply winning was the drive this year.
“There is no winning and losing. There is winning and learning,” Hamaker said.
But there was a moment during the tournament selection show when, during the reveal of the Sectional 40 pairings, Frankfort showed up in the bracket instead of Frankton.
It was nothing new for the players, despite their success in recent years.
“That’s happened every year,” Thomas said. “Last year, we were Franklin. Not the draw, but I think it was at semistate. They can’t get our name right.”
“What more do we have to do to earn our name?” Gardner said.
That initial slight quickly gave way to preparation.
“They get more fired up about it than I do. I said just store it away, just store it away and we’ll use that,” Hamaker said. “Let’s be real honest, 20 years from now, nobody is going to remember that we were introduced as Frankfort. But we are going to remember that we were Sectional 40 champions and CIC champion Frankton Eagles, not Frankfort Hot Dogs.”
Frankton will play Tipton at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the second regional semifinal following the 10 a.m. game between Rochester and Clinton Prairie. The winners will meet at 8 p.m.
