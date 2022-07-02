INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven returned Friday to IUPUI's Carroll Stadium for the first time in five weeks, but its homecoming was spoiled in a tight 1-0 loss to The Miami FC. While goalkeeper Tim Trilk stopped three shots for Indiana's Team, Josh Perez's strike in the 55th ultimately made the difference in the back-and-forth affair.
Both sides took a bit to get used to the newly laid FieldTurf surface at Carroll Stadium, but the pace of passes was quickly adjusted to the quality new carpet. The chances, however, took a bit longer, as Miami forward Kyle Murphy's shot from distance nine minutes in was the only one in the game's first 25 minutes that brought any true danger.
That changed when Trilk met Mark Segbers at the corner of the box to block the Miami defender's shot off his foot, while on the other end Manuel Arteaga beat his mark to redirect Samuel Asante's low cross at the spot, but sent it straight to Miami keeper Connor Sparrow on his line. Trilk came up big in the 37th minute, shifting low to get a piece of Perez's dipping shot and deflect it off the base of the left post, marking the last look of note for either side in the opening half.
The second half started with big chances for both sides, starting with Speedy Williams' shot from the top of the area flashing just wide in the 49th minute, followed by Arteaga's looping header bouncing off the crossbar a minute later. Miami's midweek acquisition, forward Joaquin Rivas, missed an opportunity to put the visitors up by popping a volley over from the six in the 55th minute, but just three minutes later Perez indeed shifted the scoreboard with a first-time finish of Lamar Walker's square ball to the penalty spot.
Indy picked up the pace of its attack which nearly paid off in the 66th minute with Stefano Pinho's diving header from 10 yards out that Sparrow punched away with a quick reaction. Substitute midfielder Justin Ingram tested Sparrow from distance with a dipping blast from 30 yarded that the Miami netminder did well to bat away on a short-hop.
As the match entered three minutes of stoppage time, forward Jonas Fjeldberg's header of Jared Timmer's pass became Indy's second shot to glance off the crossbar, further flummoxing the home side. That frustration boiled over in one of the match's last actions when a lunging challenge by Arteaga earned him a second yellow card and subsequent ejection, which will rule him out of lineup contention on Wednesday evening for Indy's contest at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.