ANDERSON — While baseball and softball diamonds across the country have fallen silent, the business of preparing for next season continues.
Two area athletes recently announced their future plans, and the Anderson University baseball team received word two pitchers will join its roster for the 2021 season.
Former Pendleton Heights baseball standout Corbin Cox announced he will transfer from Heartland Community College after two seasons and will continue his career at the University of Indianapolis next year, while Alexandria pitcher Alexis Bean revealed on social media she plans to stay close to home and pitch for the Ravens next season.
The AU baseball team welcomed commitments from Westfield's AJ Bunnell and Avon's Jake Hoffman.
Cox made just one appearance for HCC this spring before the season was canceled. The redshirt sophomore pitched in a total of 18 games with 20.2 innings during his time with the Hawks.
During his senior year at PH, Cox was 3-2 with a 0.55 ERA with 28 strikeouts over 25.2 innings. He also hit .379 with four home runs that season and led the Arabians to the 2017 Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament championship with a complete game three-hit, 10-strikeout performance to beat Lapel.
Bean, slated to be the anchor for the Tigers' pitching staff this season, enjoyed a solid junior campaign a year ago. She posted a 10-4 record, throwing 70.2 innings with 53 strikeouts, leading Alex in all three categories, while recording a 4.06 ERA.
In three sectional games last year, Bean was 2-1 but allowed zero earned runs over nine innings while striking out eight and surrendering eight hits.
Hoffman was part of a strong Orioles pitching staff that led Avon to a regional championship last season. He posted a 5-1 record with a 2.36 ERA over 17 appearances while striking out 49 batters in 35.2 innings.
Bunnell appeared in three games for the Shamrocks last season, with a 1-0 record over 4.1 innings and hit .188 in 16 at-bats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.