ELWOOD — The green-and-white uniforms are unchanged and many of the faces are familiar, but the Pendleton Heights volleyball team of 2022 is markedly different from the Arabians teams that entered Saturday winners of four straight Madison County tournaments.
After the graduation of a senior class that included an outside hitter now playing at the Division I level collegiately, the Arabians had to make adjustments according to coach Blair Barksdale.
“It’s just a different team,” she said. “We’re more balanced, we take care of the ball—I think this might be one of our best passing teams—so we’re really able to get our middles going which puts pressure on our opponents.”
While the points may be coming differently this season, the results look strikingly familiar as Pendleton Heights rolled to its fifth straight title—and fourth in a row without dropping a single set—as they fought off a determined Frankton Eagles team 25-19, 25-22 in the final.
PH (14-3) made it to the finals with 2-0 wins over Alexandria in the quarterfinals and Lapel in the semifinals as this year’s senior class will graduate without having lost a set in the tournament during their careers.
“We don’t want to lose here,” senior libero Ramsey Gary said. “We wanted a five-peat, so we did everything we could to get that done.”
Frankton (16-2) fell to the Arabians for the second time this week, but improved on a one-sided loss in pool play Thursday. They were led in the final by Holli Klettheimer with 5 kills and 2 blocks, Adayna Key with 4 kills and 3 blocks, and Emma Sperry with 10 assists and 2 aces.
This Pendleton Height team entered the tournament supremely confident in their abilities as well as in the knowledge that they knew how take home the title. Even when they trailed the Eagles by as many as 5 points in the second set, there was no panic in the PH players.
“We just had to calm down and not freak out,” senior Hannah Grile said. “We knew we were the better team, so we just had to handle the ball and we’d be calm.”
“I thought we did a good job of staying calm when we were down five points,” Barksdale said. “We just kind of chipped away one at a time, we didn’t panic. We just kept working, put the pressure back on them and took that momentum back.”
The Arabians build this year’s offense around middle hitters Mikala Ross and Annie Canada rather than Mikala’s older sister Avery, now leading Notre Dame in kills as a freshman. Mikala tied Grile for team honors with 8 kills and added 2 blocks while Canada had 3 kills and a block and that combo helped open the outside for Grile and junior Tessa Hannon as the Frankton block collapsed to the middle of the net.
“That’s what establishing your middles does,” Barksdale said. “It makes you focus early and that opens up your pins later on because (their) blockers were so focused on stopping Mikala.”
“When our middles couldn’t score because they were all on (them), we looked to (Grile),” Gary, who will be playing at Indiana University next year, said. “We trusted her to put the ball away.”
After spotting the Eagles the first two points of the match, Pendleton Heights took control when Ross put away a kill and served an ace on consecutive points to take a 6-4 lead. Ross and Canada delivered 2 kills each as the PH lead ballooned from 16-11 to 21-13 and the Arabians cruised to the 1-0 lead.
The second set was a much tougher battle for PH.
Frankton again jumped out to an early lead, but this time they were able to build on it. Emma Sperry delivered 2 aces for a 3-0 lead and a Klettheimer block followed by an ace from Alivia Swisher forced a PH time out with the Eagles leading 7-3. Another Swisher ace gave Frankton their biggest lead at 17-12, which is when the PH comeback started.
Highlighted by consecutive Ross blocks, the Arabians scored 4 straight points before a Makena Alexander kill for Frankton ended the run. But after a long rally—including a pancake for one of Gary’s 17 digs—a Canada block pulled the Arabians within 19-18.
Key answered with a block of her own for 20-18, but that simply paused the PH charge. A Grile kill tied things at 20-20 before Ava Kate Phillips served up an ace to give the Arabians the lead for good. Whitney Warfel followed by putting away a free ball before Key and Grile exchanged kills to leave the Arabians up 23-21.
After an error pulled the Eagles back within one, Hannon’s final kill made it 24-22 and on championship point, Frankton’s attack sailed beyond the end line to give PH their fifth title in a row.
Phillips led all players with 23 assists and 3 aces.