The Rolex 24 at Daytona has been on my personal “bucket list” for many years. Although I’ve not made the trip, the event received extensive television coverage this past weekend.
The NBC Sports Network provided lots of coverage of the event throughout the 24 hours of racing at Daytona International Speedway.
The race didn’t disappoint. Obviously, watching a race on a road course requires fans to select the best viewing spot to observe the braking and passing zones.
What was interesting was IndyCar regular Scott Dixon was one of the drivers for the overall winner, Wayne Taylor Racing.
Dixon is a three-time overall winner at Daytona, including in 2006 and 2015, and was a class champion in 2018.
The Wayne Taylor Racing team included drivers Ryan Briscoe, Renger van der Zande and Kamui Kobayashi and set a record of completing 833 laps during the 24 hours, surpassing the previous mark of 808 in 2018.
Dixon’s sports car racing will continue this weekend in Australia with the running of the Bathurst 12-hour race, where he will be driving an Aston Martin.
Hopefully, with new owner Roger Penske the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at some point in the future will host a 12-hour or 24-hour sports car race on the road course.
It would be awesome to watch the International Motor Sports Association teams competing at IMS.
There is a sports car race scheduled at IMS in October for the Intercontinental GT Challenge sports car championship, in conjunction with its North American series, GT World Challenge America.
This will be an eight-hour event that brings the two sanctioning bodies together for the first time and should be a good indication of the potential popularity of a sports car race at IMS on the road course.
IndyCar driver Ben Hanley was among the drivers for DragonSpeed which won its class, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the second consecutive year won the GT Le Mans.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Corey Heim won the Champion Racing Association’s super late model race last weekend in Georgia.
Heim defeated Kyle Plott in a photo finish.
Tyler Roahrig, familiar to area racing fans for his accomplishments in a non-wing Sprint Car at Anderson Speedway, drove to a 10th-place finish.
Jack Dossey III of Indianapolis finished 26th and Anderson resident Greg VanAlst came home in 27th.
VanAlst said Monday he spun on Lap 45 and made contact with the outside retaining wall which resulted in suspension damage.
Stephen Nasse, the 2019 Winchester 400 winner, claimed the Pro Late Model feature, holding off Willie Allen over the final laps.
Billy VanMeter, a regular competitor at Anderson Speedway, drove to a ninth-place finish after starting deep in the field.
NASCAR champion Kyle Busch for a second year is offering 100 tickets to all the Cup races through a partnership with the Veteran Tickets Foundation.
Last year, Busch received 50,000 requests for tickets and provided 3,800 tickets to veterans.
Busch is hopeful the tracks, sponsors and other teams will participate in the ticket offering for veterans.
Information is available at www.vettickets.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.