Seven players join Shenandoah's Andrew Bennett on the THB Sports Boys Basketball All-Area first team for 2019-20, including a pair of his Raiders teammates:
Ethan Bates, senior, Frankton: The last remaining member of the 2017 state champion Frankton team, Bates was expected to shoulder more of the offensive load than he ever had. He came through in spades. The point guard paced the Eagles at 14.5 points and 4.8 assists per game and led the area at 2.6 steals per contest. Bates posted three double-doubles this season and had two of his biggest games against rival Lapel. The multi-sport star will play baseball next year at Frontier Community College.
Jamison Dunham, sophomore, Pendleton Heights: The guard broke out in a big way this season for the Arabians and proved to be one of the area’s deadliest outside shooters. Dunham scored 15.1 points per game while connecting on a staggering 46% of his 3-point shots. He was also an 83% free-throw shooter and converted over 56% of his field goal opportunities overall. During the Arabians’ Madison County tournament games, Dunham averaged 16.3 points while connecting on 12 of 22 3-point attempts.
Joseph Jones, senior, Anderson: The Tribe’s lone senior, Jones flourished despite the young team’s overall struggles. Jones led the Indians with 15.9 points and 2.3 assists per game. He shot 41% from beyond the 3-point line, made 70% of his free throws and nearly 43% of all field goal attempts. Jones finished off his career in high fashion, scoring 27 points at Kokomo as the Indians won their second game of the season and poured in a career-high 34 on his senior night, a close loss to Guerin Catholic.
Jakeb Kinsey, junior, Shenandoah: Equally dangerous from the perimeter, attacking the basket or defensively, Kinsey has been a vital part of Shenandoah’s recent success. The 6-foot guard averaged 15.5 points and 3.8 assists as well as 2 steals on defense. He shot 39% from 3-point range, 76% at the foul line and 61% on 2-point field goals. One-third of Shenandoah’s All-Area guard combo, Kinsey committed just 36 turnovers in the Raiders’ 25 games.
Kaden McCullough, junior, Shenandoah: McCollough is rivaled only by Dunham in terms of 3-point prowess and was one of the heroes of Shenandoah’s sectional championship. The third 6-foot junior guard for the Raiders on the first team, McCollough made exactly half of his 3-point shots and shot an area-best 91% at the free-throw line. He also averaged 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals and helped swing momentum back to the Raiders with a pair of early fourth quarter 3-point baskets in the sectional championship win over Northeastern.
Christian Nunn, sophomore, Liberty Christian: The Lions 6-3 swingman proved breakout freshman campaign was no fluke. Nunn led the area with a 20.1 scoring average and was among the best in the area at 8 rebounds per game. Nunn did much of his damage in the paint, shooting 52% on 2-point field goals and posting nine double-doubles but could occasionally step outside, where he was a 21% 3-point shooter. He was very good on the offensive glass, leading Liberty Christian with 3.5 offensive rebounds per game.
Tristan Ross, senior, Pendleton Heights: Ross opened the season with 18 points and a school-record 27 rebounds in a win over Anderson and kept scoring and rebounding for the Arabians all season. The 6-6 senior averaged 14.6 points and 10.3 rebounds, and the season opener was the first of 10 double-doubles. Ross averaged about a block per game while converting on 52% of his 2-point field-goal attempts. He was also a dangerous shooter from long range, making 33% of his 3-point attempts.
