MIDDLETOWN — Shenandoah’s defense pitched a gem on the way to a Class 2A Sectional 38 win at home on Friday.
The Raiders’ defense held an opponent to 12 points or fewer for the third time this season, forcing three turnovers, while the offense was able to keep the ball moving and control the pace on the way to a 32-12 win against Indianapolis Howe.
“(We were) getting back to doing what we do and being able to move the ball with our base offense and not having to do anything crazy or tricky,” Shenandoah coach Jordan McCaslin said. “Up front, it’s just staying on blocks a little longer, and I thought we did a good job of that.”
Despite falling behind after four plays from scrimmage, Shenandoah (6-4) took control as its Wing-T offense was operating like a well-oiled machine.
The Raiders’ first possession started with a heavy dose of Josh Farmer for the first three plays. Blake Surface came around on a sweep for 29 yards after repeated attempts up the gut. Tanner Goff capped Shenandoah’s six-play, 77-yard response with an 18-yard strike to Andrew Bennett in the back of the end zone to knot the game at 6 early.
From there, it was all Raiders.
Shenandoah scored the next 20 points to take a commanding lead into the locker room at halftime. Surface broke off a 30-yard run to start a drive late in the first quarter before capping it with an 8-yard run to put the Raiders in front for good. Surface racked up 61 yards and a touchdown on eight rushes as the Raiders ran for 208 yards.
While the offense was repeatedly cruising toward the goal line, Shenandoah’s defense bagged three takeaways on back-to-back-to-back possessions. First, it was Dylan Ayres who jumped a slant route at Howe’s 30. Three plays later, speedy Malachi Allred took a sweep 13 yards to the end zone to put Shenandoah up by two touchdowns.
“We had to pick it up and lock things down,” Surface said. “Really, we’d seen a little bit more passing than what we saw on film, so it was really getting to those short passes, breaking down and making those tackles that we really hadn’t been assertive on in that first drive.”
Allred came up with his own pick on a go route and ran it back 34 yards into the red zone. Goff and Bennett connected for the second time, this time from 13 yards to put the Raiders ahead by 20. The defense quickly forced and recovered a fumble on the next play from scrimmage, but the offense couldn’t score a third touchdown on the turnover trifecta.
“It all starts up front. When they were getting their good slants, it allowed the linebackers to kind of free up and make plays and the DB’s could just come down and make reads,” Surface said.
Shenandoah’s third-quarter consisted of killing the clock and continuing its defensive prowess, holding Howe (3-5) to seven plays in the third. Farmer added a touchdown to his tally early in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard gain to put the Raiders ahead 32-6. The play was set up by a 12-yard pass from Goff to Bennett, who was looking for his third touchdown of the night. Farmer finished with 91 yards on 17 carries.
Throughout the night, penalties plagued the Hornets and stalled any attempt at gaining momentum. Indianapolis Howe finished with 11 flags for 65 yards, while Shenandoah only committed one penalty for five yards.
“It makes it a lot easier because it just puts them in bad situations,” Farmer said.
Shenandoah will face Indianapolis Scecina at 7 p.m. next Friday in the Sectional 38 semifinals. The Raiders lost 28-18 to Scecina in their season-opener, so this gives the Raiders the chance to start a revenge tour in hopes of making it to a sectional championship.
“A whole lot of motivation. They got us in the first week of the season. Last two years, we’ve lost to teams we should’ve beat in the sectional championship, so I mean, a whole lot of fire going into this, and I think we want it as bad as anybody,” Surface said.
