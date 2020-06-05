ANDERSON — When the coaching legends in the history of Anderson basketball are discussed, names like Norm Held, Phil Buck and Alan Darner are typically and rightly named prominently as among the best. But the name of Bob Fuller — whose career and life were cut tragically short while coaching the game he loved — often is left out of the conversation.
One man who knew Fuller is hoping to change that.
Gary Price, who played at Highland and graduated the year before Fuller took over as head coach in 1973, has put together a DVD documentary he hopes will shed some light on the type of man and coach Fuller was.
“In the back of my mind, I kept thinking that this guy would make a great movie,” Price said. “I keep thinking about the movie ‘Hoosiers,’ and I thought I’d love to see a movie made of him. He’s the kind of guy that, through the interviews, you can see that he was playing chess while all the other coaches were playing checkers.”
Combining interviews with those who knew him best -- his widow Cheryl Fuller, former players and friends — as well as vintage video and photos from Fuller’s days coaching the Scots, the DVD lends insight into the personality and spirit he brought to Highland.
Many of his superstitions are recalled, including his familiar red towel that was once left behind in the locker room at Elwood after a game. Of course, Fuller had to drive back to Elwood and convince the janitors to let him back in the building to retrieve it.
Players also recall newspapers would be taped over the windows because that gym, now named in his honor, was his. There would be no outsiders allowed during his practices, including Indiana University coach Bobby Knight, who was once forbidden entry while visiting Anderson.
With Fuller's red towel resting on the couch beside her, Cheryl spoke of his superstitious feelings about his clothes. He had to wear the same clothes for every game until they lost, which included the 1975-76 season when he wore the same suit for every game.
“If he won that game, he wore the same outfit until we lost, then he had to start over,” she said. “So in 1975 and '76, he had that same gray leisure suit and he wore that in every game. I remember at regional, I brought him his sweats and clean underwear because I had to press his suit and wash his shirt and underwear. Then I took it back to the hotel so he could have it that night.”
The documentary also delves into his background before coming to Highland. Everything from the tragic childhood loss of his father to his first coaching experience at Chesterton and Fuller taking on the sport of cross country — a field he knew nothing about, according to Cheryl — and making that team a winner as well, while in Illinois.
“There’s a lot of people that knew Coach Fuller at Highland, but they don’t know his history, as far as what he had done before,” Price said. “That’s the kind of stuff that I wanted to bring out.”
Prior to Fuller’s arrival, the Scots had never won a sectional title. He not only accomplished that feat in his third season, his team was an undefeated regional champion before falling at semistate. Although his team won another sectional in 1980, he was not there to cut down those nets. Fuller suffered a heart attack during halftime of a game at Lapel on Jan. 11, 1980.
There are tears and laughter contained in the memories on Price’s DVD, including how he and Cheryl first met, his infamous lack of direction (which led him to Richmond once when he was trying to return to Anderson from Indianapolis) and his penchant for preparation.
“Half the gyms in the state, unless they built a new one, I remember where they are because I had to drive there,” Cheryl said.
Because of the tragedy, he was not allowed to coach as long as many others. Fuller still made an impression during his seven years with Highland, even for those who did not play for him.
That includes Price, who recalls a conversation he had with Fuller when he returned to Anderson and was playing with the '75-76 team during an open gym.
“Well, Gary, from what I’ve seen, you would have played for me,’” Price recalled Fuller telling him.
“Well, that just about made my millennium.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.