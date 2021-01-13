ANDERSON -- A friendship kindled in the Dodgers organization and kept warm throughout the years by a love for baseball and that team, Carl Erskine and Tommy Lasorda remained friends through the years.
Lasorda, a Baseball Hall of Famer as a manager, died last week, and Erskine recalled the beginnings of his long association with the Dodgers icon.
“I played in the minors with him in Montreal (Dodgers farm team while the team was still in Brooklyn),” said Erskine in a phone interview this week. “He was a disciple of Branch Rickey, as were a lot of us who played for Rickey.”
Rickey was part owner and general manager of the Dodgers and was responsible for breaking the color barrier in the Major Leagues by signing Jackie Robinson.
“Lasorda reflected a lot of Rickey’s wisdom,” said Erskine. “He had a lot of baseball wisdom. His managing skills were a lot like Walter Alston. But their personalities were different. Alston was quiet and soft spoken, and Tommy was boisterous and outspoken.”
Much of Erskine’s direct contact came from fantasy camps that both attended.
“I helped out with fantasy camps in Florida at the old spring training site for 42 years,” said Erskine. “Lasorda would often come down there. Lasorda once told me he had been in the Dodgers organization in one way or another for 60 years.”
Lasorda also visited Anderson on two and nearly three occasions.
“Tommy came once to the Paramount (Theater) and spoke to the Little Leaguers,” said Erskine. “Another time he was here when I was honored by the (Indiana governor). He was planning to come a third time when he was going to Nashville (Tennessee) for what I think was a speaking engagement there. But we had an ice storm here and he couldn’t get here.”
Lasorda’s fierce loyalty to the Dodgers came through to Erskine personally when he accepted an offer to help out another organization.
“A team asked me, I think it was the (San Diego) Padres, to talk to their pitchers,” Erskine said. “Lasorda called me on the phone when he found out. He said, ‘If you need a job, you call me. You don’t need to be working for any other team.’”
Much of the contact the two men maintained was on the telephone.
“I talked to him fairly often right up to near the time he died,” said Erskine. “He always got along great with our son Jimmy. Even now if I show him a picture of Lasorda, he knows who it is right away.”
Lasorda had the ability to get the most out of his players, mostly by instilling confidence. When former Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser was sent down to the minors as a young player, Lasorda gave him the nickname of “Bulldog” to help him fight his way back to the majors.
“His forte was motivation,” said Erskine. “His team won an Olympic gold medal with a team of young players who really wasn’t supposed to win, I think against the Cuban team. He was also fiery. He was always in motion. If you needed a bench jockey, he was the one to do it. He had a way of getting under the skin of some umpires and players.”
His love of baseball was never called into question. Even his wife understood it.
“Tommy told the story of the one time his wife said to him, ‘Tommy, admit it. You love baseball more than me.’ So Tommy replied, ‘Now wait just a minute. I never said I loved basketball more than you, or football or hockey …,’” Erskine said. “He enjoyed that story.”
Lasorda also enjoyed winning, and it was fitting the Dodgers snapped a 32-year drought between World Series championships (the one in 1988 when Lasorda managed the team) in 2020, the final World Series that Lasorda would see.
“That’s the highlight for every player and manager, that World Series ring,” said Erskine (who has two of his own in 1955 and in 1959). “I know he enjoyed seeing them at the top again.”
A scene Erskine and all other Dodgers fans enjoyed as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.