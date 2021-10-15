LAPEL — Lapel’s final postseason tuneup Friday night was exactly like what it will see in a likely second-round sectional contest — a difficult test.
Tyler Dollar made the Bulldogs’ task quite a bit easier after they came out for the second half.
The junior halfback rumbled for 240 yards and scored three times in the second half, as Lapel pulled away from Eastern Hancock 42-21.
Lapel (7-2) trailed 21-20 after a back-and-forth opening half, but Dollar and his mates owned the balance of the game.
Besides his TDs, Dollar’s 28 carries enabled him to post his fifth 200-yard game of his career. This was his second-highest total as a Bulldog. He ran for 258 last year at EH.
“We came out strong and ended up flat (in the first half),” Dollar said. “We had to come out with intensity, and we did. I stepped up, and we stepped up as a team.”
The first four minutes played into the hands of the explosive Bulldogs, who went in averaging 35 points and put up two very quick scores.
Quarterback Brennan Stow finished an opening drive that lasted just 96 seconds by blasting in from 3 yards out.
The next time Lapel had the ball, it went 78 yards in four plays and needed only 48 seconds to make it 13-0. Stow hit Nick Witte on a play that covered 45 yards.
EH responded with a 52-yard strike from Houston Swan to Zach Arnold, then on the first play of the second quarter, Swan threw a screen to Cole Rainbolt and the latter took it 20 yards to the end zone. Aaron Redman’s point after put the Royals ahead.
Lapel retook the lead with 3:53 left in the first half, when Stow kept it again for the score, this from the EH 2-yard line. Dollar set it up with 56 yards on nine carries during the drive and went over the 100-yard mark.
The Royals landed the final punch of the half, a 25-yard pass from Swan to Landon O’Neal with 54 seconds to go. Redman’s conversion gave EH a 21-20 edge into the break.
EH got the ball to start the second-half, but went three-and-out. the Bulldogs took over, Dollar went 55 yards for six points, as he sprinted from his team’s 45 to the house on Lapel’s first play from scrimmage in the half.
Dollar cashed again on the next Bulldog possession, with a 15-yard score set up by a 37-yard pass from Stow to Rylie Hudson.
An 8-yarder early in the final period completed Dollar’s hat trick.
“With Tyler, you’re so used to him breaking all those touchdowns, but when he has to earn those yards tough, (the Royals) played him tough,” Lapel coach Tim Miller said. “It took him a little longer than usual for him to get those yards, but it’s a nice problem to have.”
Stow also had a big night, going 12-of-19 for 160 yards. Witte had three catches for 57 yards and Hudson two for 50.
Lapel travels to Frankton (3-6) next Friday in the first round of Class 2A Sectional 36. The Bulldogs crushed the Eagles 49-12 on Aug. 27 and are looking for their 12th straight win over the Eagles.
“These kids have been preparing for this sectional since last November, so I hope we’re ready,” Miller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.