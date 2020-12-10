BLOOMINGTON — Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson and head football coach Tom Allen both sounded off on the Big Ten’s rule change and the health status of the Hoosiers during Allen’s weekly radio show Thursday night.
Dolson, interviewed by Hall of Fame IU play-by-play broadcaster Don Fischer, said IU is still unsure whether it will compete in next week’s Big Ten Champions week due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team. The Hoosiers would likely play Iowa after their rivalry game against Purdue this Saturday was canceled due to rising positive tests within the staff of both programs.
“We’ve been day by day all season,” Dolson said. “But certainly, while we’re in this mini-pause, we’re day by day and listening to our medical experts, so (we’re) not sure what it will look like tomorrow, the next day or the next day. We’re hopeful to get it contained quickly. I feel for our players and all they have had to deal with. They’ve been incredible.”
As for the Big Ten’s ruling, Dolson said he voted for the Big Ten to keep the mandatory six-game limit to qualify for the Big Ten title game but was outvoted by fellow athletic directors, school presidents and senior women’s administrators. That six-game minimum requirement would have put the No. 8 Hoosiers (6-1) ahead of No. 3 Ohio State (5-0) to represent the Big Ten East against Northwestern at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 19. Instead, the Buckeyes will face Northwestern for the Big Ten title.
Ohio State beat Indiana 42-35 on Nov. 21, which factored heavily into the Big Ten’s decision, Dolson said.
“The Big Ten’s position was, if Ohio State played a sixth game, and they lost, they still would have (won the division) because of the tiebreaker rule because of the fact they beat us,” Dolson said. “We came up short, but it was the best game of the year, I would argue, in the Big Ten. That we came up short there, that the room was basically carried by the sixth game was really irrelevant, that because if they would have lost, they would have won the Big Ten East by tiebreaker.”
Allen said later in the show he could live with the Big Ten’s decision because of IU’s head-to-head loss to Ohio State.
“We had our chance, and we didn’t settle it on the field,” Allen said. “That’s the bottom line.”
But Allen was more irked about IU not moving up from its No. 12 ranking in the College Football Playoff poll after its 14-6 win at No. 18 Wisconsin. Allen pointed to IU’s 3-1 record against ranked teams, its shutout of Michigan State and the fact it picked up a road win against a team that was picked to win the Big Ten West this season.
“We’ve shown it on the field,” Allen said. “We’ve won 14 games in the last two years, which is the third-most in the Big Ten. We’ve won 11 Big Ten games in the last two years, which is tied for second most in the Big Ten, so these are factual things. This is not my opinion.”
The Wisconsin game is where Dolson and Allen both said they started to have concerns about a potential team-wide outbreak. Some positive tests in daily antigen tests emerged before the game, forcing some IU players to sit out. Dolson said he also tested positive following a daily antigen test and was forced to leave the game Saturday. It turned out to be a false positive after Dolson tested negative on a subsequent PCR test.
“This program is incredible — Tom and his staff and the players — in terms of doing every single thing we’ve asked them to do from a medical protocol standpoint,” Dolson said. “Unfortunately, this virus is tough.”
