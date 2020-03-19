BLOOMINGTON – Scott Dolson said he’s realized a dream. It began as an 8-year-old from Michigan City when Dolson watched the 1975 Indiana Hoosiers led by Quinn Buckner and Scott May suffer a heartbreaking loss to Kentucky in the Elite Eight.
The following year, Indiana posted its perfect 32-0 season to claim its third national championship overall and first under Bobby Knight. As a 9-year-old that year, Dolson attended Knight’s basketball school.
That’s when Doslon’s love affair with Indiana athletics, specifically Indiana basketball, started.
Dolson went on to attend IU as an undergraduate, work as a basketball student manager under Knight from 1984-88 and earn a degree in management. This week, after stints heading IU’s varsity club and serving as Indiana AD Fred Glass’ top lieutenant, Dolson was chosen as IU’s next athletic director, pending April approval from the Board of Trustees.
In the short term, Dolson said his top priority is working with Glass in the coming months to help IU navigate through the coronavirus pandemic. With IU canceling all athletic activities per Big Ten directives, Hoosier student-athletes are spread across the state, country and globe, back with families, waiting through an uncertain future. Dolson said IU’s athletic staff is still working on campus this week with a skeleton crew. Everyone is keeping within a safe social distance per national guidelines, Dolson said, working in their offices with doors shut.
“We're working on potentially, our head of strength and conditioning, Tom Morris, is being creative with this, how can we create virtual workouts through Zoom, support our student-athletes from a distance, trying to be creative on that,” Dolson said. “We'll continue to do with that with the main goal of keeping everyone connected, keeping them calm, hoping as this passes we can bring everybody together sooner than later.”
The potential financial impact of the pandemic could be profound depending on how long the crisis lingers. The Big Ten already has lost an expected $30-40 million in revenue sharing due to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. Dolson said the athletic department has a strong relationship with IU Chief Financial Officer John Sejdinaj, who is helping coordinate financial planning.
“What we've been doing here in the last few days, is trying to evaluate as best we can the impact on canceled events, the impact on what we're hearing in potential NCAA tournament money,” Dolson said. “Trying to figure out the impact, also doing all we can do now to be on the offensive, knowing there are other measures we can take now, knowing we could take some hits, to mitigate those best we can.”
Long-term, Dolson said a transition plan is in place for him and Glass to work together through the summer, with Dolson officially taking over July 1. Dolson said his main goals are to stay ahead of the curve with regards to new rules regarding NCAA name, image and likeness, maintain financial stability with the athletic department and build off the success football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball enjoyed during the 2019-20 academic year.
“I just like to be really aggressive and try to as best we can to look ahead,” Dolson said. “Even though I've been here a long time, I pride myself on not being stuck in the past. We always know how to do things because we've done them. I like to be really aggressive thinking forwardly.”
With men’s basketball, Dolson maintained he believes in the direction of third-year coach Archie Miller, who has posted a 55-43 overall record in three seasons, but a losing record (26-32) so far in Big Ten play. Dolson said he’s committed to providing the resources to help Miller and IU men’s basketball become consistently successful.
“I've grown up in the men's basketball program, completely understand the expectations, the high expectations that we all should have,” Dolson said. “It's not only important for the athletic department, the university, the state, it's important for Hoosier Nation. I want the same thing that everybody wants. That's critical. …
“I've been impressed with Archie with that because he doesn't get too high. He doesn't get too low. He really sticks to his plan. I think if you want to really be a consistent program, have consistent success, you need to have a consistent vision and work that plan. I'm really, really confident in that.”
As for football, IU enjoyed an eight-win season -- its highest win total since 1993 -- and rewarded head coach Tom Allen last December with a seven-year contract extension that will pay him an average annual salary of $3.9 million. Dolson wants to take advantage of IU’s success with an aggressive marketing plan to help increase attendance. Last season, IU’s average paid attendance was 42,783, a little more than 80 percent capacity at 55,000-seat Memorial Stadium.
“We have momentum,” Dolson said. “We need to make certain we're on top of what the modern day fan needs from a fan experience standpoint. To increase crowds, to do all what we need to do on that end, it's important we have a great marketing plan, sales plan. That's great. We will do that. We've had to do that. We'll be aggressive that way. But fan experience is a really big deal. The modern day fans' needs are changing. Make sure we're certainly aggressive there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.