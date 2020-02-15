NEW CASTLE -- Silas Allred merely did what what he does, while Jared Brown and Willie Dennison took care of business in more stunning fashion Saturday in the New Castle wrestling semistate.
Shenandoah senior Allred, ranked first in the state and No. 4 in the country at 195 pounds, captured his third semistate title with four falls and set himself up nicely to repeat as state champion next week at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Pendleton Heights junior 132-pounder Brown needed overtime to claim his second state berth, and Anderson senior Dennison (126) will make his Bankers Life debut, by virtue of a lightning-quick sequence in the ticket round.
Allred improved to 35-0 on the season and 137-2 for his career, and extended his win streak to 69, by pinning third-ranked JD Farrell of Fishers in the final.
The Nebraska recruit amassed a 12-1 lead on Farrell (38-2), with a takedown and a pair of near-falls in the second period. Allred then applied a headlock and got the fall at the 3:09 mark.
"I wrestled him at (Connersville in December), and he's improved a lot since then," Allred said. "And I've also been improving and getting better as well. I wrestled my match, and fortunately I've ended on top, which is a blessing. And he's a really good kid."
Allred first eliminated Elwood junior Chase Lovell in 53 seconds, then punched his ticket with a 79-second punchout of Covington's Tanner Dreher. In his semifinal, Allred only needed 14 seconds to pin Jacob Huffman of Cathedral.
"I feel like I'm peaking right now, which is the perfect time for me," Allred said. "I look at it as one match at a time, and I try not to get ahead of myself. I've got four left, which is my goal of 39 pins."
Dennison took a 2-0 lead on Carmel's Joey Langerman with a takedown, then immediately put his foe's shoulders to the mat with 31 seconds left in the first period.
"This is what I've worked for since my freshman year, and I went to semistate two times in a row," Dennison said. "I knew I had to wrestle my best match in the ticket round. I just went out there, took my time and set up my shots, and I ended up sticking him."
Dennison (36-2) defeated Lebanon's Camren Toole 10-7 in the third-place match, after falling to fifth-ranked David Pierson of Warren Central in a semifinal.
"I think it shows a lot where he was and where is now and what he is willing to do, which is to keep grinding" said Anderson coach Sean Clark, who will bring his first wrestler to Bankers Life. "It is awesome that he finished the day strong as he did."
The 16th-ranked Brown capped off a wild second-round match by taking down seventh-ranked Aundre Beatty of Warren Central 18 seconds into extra time to win 11-9, after Brown led with less than a minute to go only to allow a takedown.
"I just believed I could do it," Brown said. "It was a mindset. I knew I was going to win."
Brown (28-4), who missed most of January with a concussion, placed fourth and will wrestle a semistate champ next.
"It was a great accomplishment," PH coach Dave Cloud said. "I told him last week when he finished third in the regional that he was going to have to go and ruin (a higher seed's) semistate, and that's what he did. He took that away from Beatty."
Also for Anderson, junior Romello Williams (ranked 12th at 106) was pinned by No. 5 Bryce Lowery of Roncalli in Round 2, and sophomore Andrew Dietz (120) came up a point short in the first round.
PH's two heaviest wrestlers saw their careers end in the ticket round. Sixth-ranked senior 285-pounder Cade Campbell took a tough 4-3 defeat to No. 2 Andrew Irick of Hamilton Southeastern, and Andrew Stephens fell 11-4 to Carmel's Haakon Van Beynen.
Alexandria sophomore Max Naselroad (138, 32-2) fell one win shy of state, as Zionsville's Logan Wagner got an early pin. Alex senior Daniel Snyder (285) and freshman Isaiah Fye (106) both exited in the first round.
Frankton junior Huston Ellingwood was a technical fall victim at 113, and classmate Seth Lawson fell by decision at 138, both in the Round of 16.
Elwood freshman 113-pounder Jayden Reese was pinned in Round 1 by top-ranked Alex Cottey of Perry Meridian, and PH sophomore Colin Gillespie (182) also met the same fate early in the day.
At Fort Wayne, Daleville sophomores Brandon Kinnick (120) and Julius Gerencser (132) dropped decisions, and junior TJ Fritz (106) was pinned, all in the opening round.
The state meet is Friday and Saturday, with first-round winners guaranteed three matches Saturday. Brackets will be revealed Sunday at 4 p.m. at ihsaatv.org.
