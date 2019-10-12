BLOOMINGTON -- On a crisp afternoon, Indiana dialed up a dominating defensive performance in its homecoming game against Rutgers.
The Hoosiers had six sacks, 14 tackles for loss and limited Rutgers to just 1 yard passing, posting their second shutout of the season with a 35-0 blanking of the Scarlet Knights before an announced 37,055 at Memorial Stadium.
With a representative from the Outback Bowl in the press box, Indiana (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) moved a step closer to the six wins needed for bowl eligibility. IU next plays at Maryland, a team that lost to banged-up Purdue 40-14 on Saturday afternoon.
“We’re not really focused on a bowl game right now because we’re not there yet,” said IU junior receiver Whop Philyor, who had nine catches for 180 yards. “We’re just focused on week to week.”
IU’s defense set the tone on the opening play, when sophomore defensive tackle Demarcus Elliot broke through the line, sacked Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan and forced a fumble. Senior linebacker Reakwon Jones scooped up the fumble and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown, giving IU a quick 7-0 lead just 10 seconds into the game.
Elliot beat the guard on the play and was expecting a cut-off block, but it never came.
“Being able to make that play, not just for me but for my team, for the fans, it was the best feeling in the world,” Elliott said.
IU’s defense forced two more Rutgers three-and-outs and scored on its next two possessions. IU redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. connected with Philyor on a 56-yard pass play, then found tight end Peyton Hendershot on a 14-yard TD pass to put the Hoosiers up 14-0. Penix then led IU on a five-play, 59-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 19-yard touchdown pass to senior Nick Westbrook to extend IU’s lead to 21-0 with 8:08 left in the first quarter.
“I thought it was very important for us to start fast, and we obviously did,” IU coach Tom Allen said.
IU’s offense then hit a lull, failing to score for the rest of the half to take a 21-0 lead into halftime. The Hoosiers failed to score on their next six drives, with three ending with punts, one ending on a fumble by freshman running back Sampson James, one ending on a Penix interception and one ending on a turnover on downs. IU squandered an opportunity to score late in the first half when, on fourth-and-1 from the Rutgers 5-yard line with 38 seconds left in the half, redshirt sophomore running back Ronnie Walker Jr. was stopped for no gain.
“I didn’t like the way we finished the half,” Allen said. “We obviously went for it on fourth down because it was short yardage and we liked the call we had, didn’t feel like we needed to take a timeout.”
But IU was able to put the game away by getting its running game going in the third quarter. Sophomore running back Stevie Scott posted his first 100-yard game of the season, finishing with 12 carries for 164 yards. Scott rumbled 57 yards to the Rutgers 8-yard line on IU’s opening third-quarter drive, and Penix found junior wide receiver Ty Fryfoggle for a 10-yard TD pass to put the Hoosiers up 28-0.
Indiana then chewed up the clock with a 13-play, 98-yard TD drive, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from James to put the Hoosiers up 35-0.
“Those are demoralizing games for the opposing team,” Allen sad.
After the game, Allen gave the game ball to IU’s offense line for helping the Hoosiers finish with 260 yards rushing on 38 carries. Senior center Hunter Littlejohn left the game with a minor injury, but redshirt freshman Charlie O’Connor took over while true freshman Matthew Bedford continued his strong play at left tackle.
Penix, meanwhile, was solid in his fourth career start, completing 20 of 29 passes for 282 yards with three touchdowns and one interception before being pulled late in the third quarter for backup Peyton Ramsey. He wasn’t as on point as he was in his last outing, when he completed 20 straight passes against Michigan State. Penix underthrew a wide-open Philyor late the second quarter, missing a potential touchdown throw. Allen said Penix, who sat out two games with an injured shoulder, is fine physically.
“Today was a good growth day for Michael Penix,” Allen said. “It wasn’t as clean as his last performance. He’s young, and that’s part of the process.”
It was a growth day for IU’s defense as well. After IU allowed 442 yards two weeks ago against Michigan State, Allen spent the bye week consulting with the defensive staff, discussing potential adjustments. The Hoosiers harassed Langan throughout the game and keyed on starting running back Isaih Pacheco, holding the sophomore to 44 yards on 14 carries. Sophomore linebacker Cam Jones had two of IU’s six sacks, and the Hoosiers held Rutgers to just 75 total yards, sending the Scarlet Knights (1-5, 0-4) to their 16th straight conference loss.
“To hold a Big Ten team to 1 yard passing, 75 total yards, is hard to do,” Allen said. “Just thought the execution, we’ve worked so hard during the bye week the last week, fixed, the coaches part and the players. Just really pleased the way they executed.”
