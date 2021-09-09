ALEXANDRIA – Avery Ross flexed her muscles in a big way Thursday night.
The Pendleton Heights volleyball star dominated in pool play of the Madison County tournament, leading the Arabians to victory over host Alexandria in Pool B.
Pendleton beat the Tigers 25-15, 25-19, and then took care of Anderson Prep 25-2, 25-8. Alex handled APA 25-8, 25-3 in the final match of the night.
That means the Arabians will face a three seed from Pool A or Pool C when the tourney continues Saturday morning, while Alex and APA will start with a less desirable draw.
The defending champions have set the table for another run.
“We’re three-peat county champions,” Pendleton coach Blair Barksdale said. “Our expectation, obviously, is we’re trying to defend that title and still use it as an opportunity to get better. We’ve got big goals for October, right? But this tourney is one of our goals for the season.”
In the first match Thursday, Alexandria had an occasional answer for Ross, but she was much too consistent – and persistent. On more than one occasion, the Tiger defense kept a Ross attack from connecting with the floor, only to find Ross ready and waiting for a second set from Olivia Wright.
“She’s a big terminating attacker for us and has been for four years,” Barksdale said. “We’re working toward being a more balanced offense, but when we’re not able to stay in system, we definitely get a lot of points with her in the front row.”
In both sets, Pendleton Heights had narrow leads midway through. And both of those narrow leads ballooned behind the arm of Ross. In the first, Pendleton led 9-8. But Ross had two kills and a block in a quick burst, and suddenly it was 15-9. Mikala Ross finished the set with a stuff block for the final point.
In the second set, Pendleton led 11-9 when Avery Ross subbed into the front row. Four rotations later, it was 17-11. Ross had a big hammer kill, a soft kill over the blockers, a block and served a point in that run.
“Olivia does a great job of knowing when we’ve got to get her the ball,” Barksdale said. “If we’re not setting out on the first point, we’ve got to somehow find her and get her the ball and get back to the service line to go on runs of points.”
Alexandria had a small flurry to make it close at the end, closing to within 23-18 when Taylor Stinefield blocked Ross, but the Tigers couldn’t get any closer.
“I have a pretty big role on this team,” Ross said. “I expect that if we’re in a hole at any time, I can get us out of it.”
Barksdale liked what she saw from her team.
“I thought we did a good job of staying consistent on our side and minimizing errors,” she said. “That’s kind of been our focus, making sure we stay consistent and keep the ball on the other side instead of terminating a play because of an unforced error on our side. I thought we did a good job of keeping the ball inbounds and forcing them to make the mistakes.”
Alex coach Emalee Wyatt was impressed with Ross.
“She hits so well. She’s like hitting the 10-foot line,” Wyatt said. “Quite a few of my girls were afraid of that. We haven’t seen that kind of power. But I was really proud of how they played.”
Wyatt and the Tigers are still looking for consistency while navigating COVID, after missing practices and school time and having players miss time because of illness.
The second and third matches were decidedly lopsided. Pendleton capitalized on Ava Kate Phillips’ serving, as she ran off 15 straight points in the first set, including seven aces. And she was at the service line to close out the second set, hitting aces for three of the match’s final four points.
Alex had similar success against APA. After winning the first set 25-8, the Tigers had a big service run from Stinefield to open up a 10-1 lead. The finishing blows came from an Ashlynn Duckworth ace and a Kara Simison kill.
