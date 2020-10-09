ANDERSON – On Saturday, Anderson Speedway is providing fans with plenty of racing action with a doubleheader on tap.
The postponed The Herald Bulletin Paint the Night Pink events will take place at 1 p.m. with non-wing sprint drivers competing in the fifth annual Tony Elliott Classic.
Nine-time Little 500 champion Eric Gordon will start on the front row along with Travis Welpott.
Fast-qualifier Dakoda Armstrong will start the 125-lap feature race from the eighth spot alongside defending Tony Elliott Classic race winner Tyler Roahrig.
Roahrig is looking for the three-peat in the Tony Elliott Classic.
Kody Swanson, looking for his first victory at Anderson Speedway in 2020 will start sixth, with Pay Less Little 500 champion Bobby Santos III alongside.
An interesting driver to watch will be Elwood resident Jacob McElfresh making his first sprint car start.
McElfresh is a former CRA Street Stock champion and has won two Street Stock features at Anderson this year.
McElfresh is driving for Jerry Powell and will start 10th in the feature.
The Day Transport Mel Kenyon Midgets will conclude the 2020 season with Colin Grissom holding a 47.5-point margin over rookie Sam Hinds.
The Kenyon Midgets will qualify, run heat races and a 30-lap feature to determine the champion.
The Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive division will be in action before its biggest event of the year Oct. 17 with a 50-lap feature.
Beginning at 7 p.m. is the Glen Hubler Ford Hyundai Night of Thrills.
The night will feature the always popular School Bus and Trailer Figure-8 races with action in the crossover for the Hart’s Auto Crown Vic and Front Wheel Drives.
There will also be a rollover contest and corkscrew race.
Tickets for both events are priced at $15 for adults, Kids (6-12) are $5 and ages 5 and under are admitted free.
