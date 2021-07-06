ANDERSON--The Anderson University athletics department and Athletic Director Marcie Taylor announced Tuesday that they have selected Morgan Douglass as the head women's golf coach and assistant women's basketball coach.
Anderson University has created a full-time dual role for the head women's golf coach position. The Ravens will have a full-time head women's golf coach on staff for the first time since 2012 when Paul Gray served as the women's golf coach and taught as a professor in the department of Kinesiology.
Douglass has spent the last two years as the graduate assistant coach at NCAA Division III's Covenant College. She contributed to the recruiting efforts of bringing in 16 newcomers for the 2020-21 season. Douglass reunites with Anderson women's basketball head coach Jon Gin, who served the previous two years as an assistant coach at Covenant. The dual role will allow Douglass to help grow the recruiting efforts for both the women's golf and women's basketball programs. Current head women's golf coach Jacob Gray will still remain on the coaching staff as an assistant.
"I'm excited to bring Morgan Douglass on board in this dual role position and anxious to see the growth of the women's golf program with focused, consistent recruitment," Taylor said. "Morgan's familiarity with Coach Gin, including his coaching and leadership style will undoubtedly provide exceptional support to the continued development of the women's basketball program."
In addition to providing assistance in recruiting for two years, Douglass oversaw the academic progress for the team.
Douglass competed as a player for Covenant for four years. She played in 82 career games and was a captain during her senior year. Douglass received USA South academic all-conference honors as a sophomore, junior and senior. She was also named to the USA South all-sportsmanship team as a junior.
"I'm so excited to add Coach Douglass to our family," Gin said. "She is an amazing servant leader, who is going to bring great energy, enthusiasm and encouragement to our team. We are truly blessed to have such a wonderful person."
For her senior thesis at Covenant, Douglass held sports psychology lessons for Covenant's softball team. Douglass trained players to use breathing techniques, mental imagery practices and positive self-talk. She worked as a counselor for Camp Tapawingo in Speculator, N.Y. during the Summer of 2019. For the summers of 2014-17, Douglass served as a seasonal basketball camp coach for Lafayette Christian School in LaGrange, Ga.
"I am so excited to be part of the AU Community," Douglass said. "I want to thank both Marcie Taylor and Jon Gin for the amazing opportunity to come and be part of the Anderson family and work with both the women's golf and women's basketball programs. Go Ravens!"
Douglas graduated from Covenant with a bachelor of art's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with Psychology, English and Coaching concentrations in 2019. She then earned her Master of Sports Administration degree with Belhaven University in 2021.
