ANDERSON — Dover In Motion turned in another dominant performance at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Wednesday as the 2-year-old trotting colt sensation continued his winning ways in the co-featured event, a $66,000 split of the Indiana Sires Stakes.
Divisional heavyweights Dover In Motion and Ponda Adventure lined up behind the gate together for the first time season — both with an undefeated streak on the line. With regular pilot Ricky Macomber Jr. in the bike, Dover In Motion grabbed the lead down the backside and was able to hold off the pocket-sitting Ponda Adventure and Trace Tetrick to get the win by three lengths in 1:54.2.
Leaving from Post 3 in the field of eight, Dover In Motion settled along the rail in fourth while Ponda Adventure and Tetrick stepped out with the wings of the gate to grab the early lead. Macomber gave Dover In Motion the green light down the backside, and he quickly ranged up to take command at the half in :57.3.
Reaching the three-quarters in 1:27, Dover In Motion was on top with an ever-increasing lead. Utilizing a :27.2 closing kick, Dover In Motion finished under a hand drive from Macomber and was 2 3/4 lengths to the good. Ponda Adventure was second while Racer Dan and James Yoder rounded out the trifecta. Sent off as the heavy betting favorite, Dover In Motion returned $3.20 to his backers at the betting windows.
“He’s just perfect at everything he does,” trainer Jamie Macomber noted. “From the beginning, he’s been very easy and just good at everything he does. He’s going to stay in sire stakes here for the rest of this year, and we’ll go from there.”
The gelded son of Dover Dan and Keystone Sadie is now a perfect 6-for-6 this season. Owned by M&M Racing and Norbert Joseph Maza, Dover In Motion has now amassed $144,000 in lifetime purse earnings with the win. Dover In Motion was bred in Indiana by Lyle Dean Slabach.
Yo Mister and driver, trainer James Yoder were victorious in the opening division of the stakes action for 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings. Stopping the timer in 1:55.2, Yo Mister turned a pocket trip into his third victory of the season. The 1:55.2 clocking was a new lifetime best for the son of Dover Dan and My Lady Lindy. Yo Mister is owned by Verlin Yoder and was bred by Noah Wickey and Amos Schwartz.
Two divisions for the 2-year-old trotting fillies were also featured on the 14-race card.
Jusmakinyalook and Jordan Ross staged a big rally late in the lane to pull the 11-1 upset in the opening division. Stopping the timer in 1:55.2, the Robert Taylor trainee scored her second lifetime victory and established a new lifetime best. The daughter of Pinetucky and Beldame Hanover tracked down her stablemate Luv Lorelei and Robert Taylor to get the win. Jusmakinyalook is owned by Devon Miller.
The second division was captured by M-M’s Dream and driver Sam Widger for trainer Henry Graber Jr. M-M’s Dream employed a :27.3 final quarter to get the win by four lengths in a new lifetime best of 1:55.4. The daughter of Swan For All and Trading Places is owned in partnership by Eleven Star Stables, Frank Baldachino and Hillside Stables and has now won four of six lifetime starts.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday with the 2-year-old pacing fillies and 3-year-old trotting colts highlighting the 14-race card.
