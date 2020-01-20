INDIANAPOLIS – Jack Doyle is headed to Orlando, Fla.
The Indianapolis Colts’ do-it-all tight end was named Monday to the AFC roster for Sunday’s Pro Bowl, replacing Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Doyle also played in the NFL’s annual all-star game in 2017. He joins linebacker Darius Leonard, left guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly on the roster, giving Indianapolis its most participants since 2014.
After starting all 16 games for the first time, Doyle caught 43 passes for 448 yards and four touchdowns this season. He also was instrumental in helping the Colts average 4.52 yards per carry, the fifth-best single-season total in franchise history.
Doyle signed a three-year, $18.9 million contract extension in December, and head coach Frank Reich said his impact can’t be measured in numbers alone.
“Maybe the thing that I think about Jack the most is he’s not only a great player himself, but he literally has his unique ways where he makes everybody better around him,” Reich told Colts.com last month. “And he just stands for everything we’re about and wanna be about. He’s got great leadership.
“Every aspect of his leadership is exemplary. And then on top of that he’s a great player. I mean, the guy’s incredible.”
It’s the second time general manager Chris Ballard has extended Doyle. His first big signing after taking the Indianapolis job in 2017 was a three-year extension for Doyle.
At that time, Ballard praised the tight end’s work ethic and self-made stardom. An undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky, Doyle signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2013 before being cut just before the start of the regular season.
Former Colts GM Ryan Grigson brought Doyle back to his hometown, and the tight end was a Pro Bowler four years later.
Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni repeatedly have highlighted Doyle’s importance to the offensive scheme.
He’s carved out a role as a premium third-down option in the passing game, and he’s a superior run blocker on the edge.
When Doyle has been out of the lineup throughout his career, it’s taken more than one player to replace him.
That’s due in no small part to the finer details that make the difference in the former Indianapolis Cathedral star’s game.
“I’ll tell you, one of the things that makes a player great is the little subtle things that you do,” Reich said. “It’s the little subtle things in route running. It’s the subtle things in blocking, when you’re in a combination block, just being able to communicate with the tackle in the right way to get the right fit on a combination block and the right timing.
“Those things? You can’t measure those things. But he does them all right, and it seems like he does them perfect so many times.”
