Sharife Cooper has answered questions about his size throughout his basketball career.
At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Cooper doesn’t fit the prototype of the modern NBA point guard, where size is coveted to handle switching defenses, absorb contact in the lane and finish at the rim.
But the success of 6-1 Trae Young for the Atlanta Hawks during their 2021 playoff run showed the little guy might be poised to make a comeback at the point guard spot. Cooper, a one-and-done Auburn standout, has been steadily moving up NBA draft projections and was one of six players who worked out for the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.
“It’s kind of over focused,” Cooper said of his size. “People look at it way too much. They try to look at what you can’t do instead of what you’re actually doing. It’s always been like that for me. I always felt like I would get the respect the hard way.”
Point guard is an area of need for the Pacers, who hold the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft, which is set for July 29. Cooper appeared in just 12 games for Auburn last season but showed exceptional scoring and playmaking ability, averaging 20.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds to earn All-SEC freshman honors.
“The little man is a big factor in the game right now, and the Sharife Coopers come around like once every 10 years as far as offensive playmaking, fast breaking, floor general,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
“He can put it on time, on target with either hand, and that’s just rare. The other thing, too, is as a little guy you’ve got to be good in traffic, and he is. He can make tough 2s. He gets fouled a lot. He’s virtually impossible to stay in front of one-on-one, and he’s really good in ball screen.”
Cooper is looking to follow in a line of recent Auburn basketball first-round picks that includes Chuma Okeke (2019, Orlando Magic, 16th overall) and Isaac Okoro (2020, Cleveland Cavaliers, fifth overall).
“The questions are going to be is he going to be a great 3-point shooter and can he defend?” Pearl said. “Those are going to be the two question marks that will be asked, and I think he will (succeed) on both of those areas. It’s just that he’s going to be really hard to pass up for some general managers because I’m telling you if you pass on him and he becomes one of those prolific point guards, you’re going to look bad.”
Born in Newark, New Jersey, and raised in Atlanta, Cooper attended McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, where he was named USA Today National Player of the Year as a junior in 2019 and earned McDonald’s All-American honors as a senior in 2020.
After the abbreviated stint at Auburn, Cooper felt he was ready for the next level.
“I ultimately spoke to people close to me, people that understand basketball, college coaches, my coaches, my family, my extended family and we all kind of got their feedback,” Cooper said. “They all agreed they think it’s best for me to take the next step. So once we did that, I just put one step in front of the other and haven’t looked back.”
One of the family members Cooper spoke to was his older sister, Te’a Cooper, a former standout at Baylor who is now playing in the WNBA with the Los Angeles Sparks. Cooper said he’s maintained contact with his sister through the predraft process.
“Her thing is enjoy it. You only can do this thing once,” Cooper said. “This is my sixth workout, so all of the last five I can never do again. When you think of it like that, you just enjoy it. Today, I can never work out for the Pacers again, so I always just try to enjoy it, just always remember and have a good memory that I went there to have fun, play hard and gave it my best.”
Without going into details, Cooper felt like he got positive feedback from the Pacers following the workout. He matched up against former Georgia Tech point guard Jose Alvarado, a close friend who he has worked out with previously in Atlanta.
Cooper said his first goal in the NBA is to be a good teammate before growing into a leadership role.
“I think I can bring just a good person to the locker room, a great player,” Cooper said. “Someone who can elevate their teammates, just have fun, enjoy, bring fun to the program, bring fun to our playing style, bring fast-paced energy, someone that can advance the ball, can score the ball, can pass the ball … the team I go to, I feel like we can do great things and lead them to wins.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.