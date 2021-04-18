Robert Rochell is authoring the kind of story every high school underdog dreams of.
A standout track athlete growing up in Shreveport, Louisiana, he received few offers to play college football before Central Arkansas took a chance on his raw speed and earned his commitment.
Rochell showed up on campus as a 160-pound slot receiver and speed option out of the backfield, but his head coach at the time – Steve Campbell – had other ideas.
“Do you want to make money in this sport?” he asked the wide-eyed freshman in an introductory meeting that included Rochell’s mother.
When the answer came back affirmative, Campbell suggested a switch to defensive back. And thus was born Rochell’s NFL career.
“It’s the best decision I ever made,” Rochell told Steve McGrath for his “Beyond the Helmet” podcast.
Five years later, Rochell is 6-foot and 193 pounds and his name is generating buzz as one of the draft’s best sleeper prospects. A ballhawk at the Football Championship Subdivision level, he offers a rare blend of size and speed at a position nearly every team in the NFL can use reinforcements.
His name really gained steam in January during the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. After a slow start to the practice week, he showcased his speed and generally held his own against improved competition.
There’s a video on social media of the moment Rochell learned of his Senior Bowl invite, and it pulls at the heartstrings. Head coach Nathan Brown addresses the team after a November practice and makes a show of calling the seniors up for special recognition.
Rochell is the first name called, and he looks sheepish standing next to his coach as the rest of the Bears listen to a recitation of his accomplishments within the program. Then Brown pulls out the Senior Bowl invitation, and the cornerback falls to his knees.
Seconds later, he’s mobbed by his teammates as a video board behind the end zone celebrates the invitation.
“That was a real authentic moment,” Brown told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “Well-loved guy. He’s going to have a long, successful career in the NFL in my opinion.”
Rochell was just the third player from Central Arkansas to attend the Senior Bowl since the program moved to the FCS level. It was big step for his development, and he took a few more during the Bears’ pro day.
Showing off that track-and-field talent, Rochell ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, posted a 43-inch vertical leap and showcased his agility with a 4.08-second shuttle drill. Every one of his testing numbers was in the upper echelon for his position.
Which leads to another area he counts as a strength – performing under pressure.
“I like pressure,” he told McGrath. “I like that type of pressure on my shoulders because it – either you’re gonna step up to the challenge or you’re gonna bow down to it. So it definitely brings a lot of character out of you.”
Rochell’s not just a workout warrior, either. He finished his college career with 10 interceptions and 38 passes broken up. His history as a wide receiver helps both with his ball skills and his ability to read the field.
Football intelligence will be another check in his favor, but Rochell obviously has work to do with technique and consistency. He’s still new to defense and could need time to adjust as a pro.
That could be a good fit with the Indianapolis Colts, who will return their top four corners from 2020 – Kenny Moore II, Xavier Rhodes, T.J. Carrie and Rock Ya-Sin – and welcome back intriguing prospect Marvell Tell III after his opt out.
That group should lessen the need for immediate impact from a rookie, giving a draft pick time to grow. And with Rhodes and Carrie playing on one-year deals, there will be opportunity in the near future.
Rochell could go as soon as the third round, though he’s most often projected as a Day 3 pick.
Wherever he lands, he knows he’ll been in for an education.
“I’m eager to learn and just soak up everything I hear,” Rochell said, “because I want to be one of the best.”
