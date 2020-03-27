INDIANAPOLIS – The play was designed to take advantage of LSU’s aggressive defense.
A simple reverse, the real trick was the identity of the ball carrier.
Early in the second quarter of January’s College Football Playoff championship game, Clemson was driving with a chance to extend its lead.
That’s when Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney dialed up star wide receiver Tee Higgins’ first career rushing attempt. The 6-foot-4 former high school basketball star made a name for himself nationally by high-pointing the ball and making contested catches.
In this moment, with his team protecting a three-point lead, he showed off some new skills. Higgins’ speed quickly got him to the edge and then downfield. But it was the way he punctuated the 36-yard touchdown run that left the most lasting image.
Higgins first ran through an attempted tackle, then lowered his shoulder and wiped out the final would-be tackler in his way.
“They call it, I’m gonna make something happen,” Higgins said during last month’s NFL Scouting Combine. “We put that play in that week, actually, and I was surprised when they called it. The outcome was a touchdown so …
“I was actually cooked. I was really tired because it was a long drive, but when I ran that guy over, I got a lot of buzz from it. They didn’t think I was physical, but it changed a lot of guys’ minds.”
If nothing else, it’s one more data point in Higgins’ favor as he looks for separation in one of the deepest draft classes in recent memory.
How stacked is this year’s receiver crop? Higgins was a two-year starter at Clemson during a period in which the Tigers played in back-to-back national championship games, and his 27 career touchdown receptions are tied with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins for the school record.
And he’s not guaranteed to go in the first round.
The order varies based on the analyst, but Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb are widely seen as the elite members of this year’s class.
Higgins is most often viewed as part of a very strong second tier that includes LSU’s Justin Jefferson, Colorado’s Laviska Shenault Jr., TCU’s Jalen Reagor and Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk.
With in-person visits and many on-campus pro days cancelled in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, game tape will matter even more than ever before in evaluating prospects.
And those evaluations are likely to swing greatly from team to team, especially in a receiver group with so much talent grouped so tightly together.
Whether Higgins is still available when the Indianapolis Colts go on the clock with the 34th overall pick on the second day of next month’s draft depends on a number of variables.
But it’s not out of the question, particularly if several teams prioritize other positions in the first round with the idea they’ll be able to get quality receivers even early into the draft’s third day.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard keeps his cards close to the vest, so this isn’t a prediction of his leanings in any way. But there are several elements to Higgins’ game that could make him a good fit in Indy.
His ability to win so-called “jump balls” ranks high on the list.
New quarterback Philip Rivers struggled in many areas during his final season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. But his most consistent connection came with wide receiver Mike Williams, another big-bodied former Clemson star who isn’t afraid to fight for the ball in the air.
The Colts don’t have that kind of weapon on their current roster. Higgins could quickly change that.
Clemson was one of the few schools to get a pro day in this spring, and Higgins ran an unofficial 4.43-second 40-yard dash during the event. That helped prove a point he was trying to make at the Combine.
He sees himself as a receiver who can stress defenses in a variety of ways.
“A lot of people thought I was a slow tall guy, but the film speaks for itself,” Higgins said. “I’m not slow. I’m a tall guy that’s got great speed.”
He’s watched NFL stars like A.J. Green and Julio Jones and attempted to incorporate elements of their games into his own.
The results are littered throughout beaten defensive secondaries across the nation.
Higgins caught 59 passes for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, and he had 135 receptions for 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns in his three-year Clemson career.
He understands the pro game will be a new challenge, and he’ll need to show he can run the full route tree.
He also firmly believes he’s the top wideout prospect in this loaded class.
“I feel like I’m the No. 1 guy,” Higgins said. “I feel like I can go to a team and immediately impact that team and help that team get to the Super Bowl.”
