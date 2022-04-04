INDIANAPOLIS – It’s not hard to envision Trevor Penning’s fit on the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line.
The hulking 6-foot-7, 325-pounder displayed good speed (1.65-second 10-yard split) and agility (7.25-second three-cone drill) at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, and his tape reveals a player with a mean streak.
“I think it’s huge, a huge part of my game,” Penning said during the Combine of his physicality. “You want to make the defender across from you feel it. You want him at the end of the day to be exhausted, and he wants to go home and get on that flight and get the hell out of there. It’s very important.”
That sounds like the kind of mindset that would sit well with an Indianapolis unit known for its punishing nature.
And Penning’s on-field performance backs it up. After making 12 starts at left tackle last year for Northern Iowa, he was the only offensive lineman to be named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award – given each season to the top player in the Football Championship Subdivision – and he had a solid week at the Senior Bowl in January.
He also has the versatility to play both tackle spots and guard, meaning an NFL team likely can ease him into the lineup wherever it finds the most immediate fit.
For the Colts, that would likely be at left tackle where Eric Fisher has not been re-signed and Matt Pryor is being given the first crack at the job. But adding Penning likely would require a move up in the draft.
Indianapolis’ first pick sits at No. 42 overall – part of the bounty from the Washington Commanders in the Carson Wentz deal – and Penning is projected to go somewhere in the late first to early second round.
A move up of 10 to 12 spots in that general area of the draft is something general manager Chris Ballard has proven he’s been willing to make (see Jonathan Taylor, 2020), and Penning has more than just versatility and athleticism working in his favor.
His 34 1/4-inch arms make him a fit for Ballard’s vision of a left tackle, and then there’s the bully mindset with which he plays.
“Don’t overthink it when you write him up,” an anonymous executive for an NFC team told NFL.com’s Lance Zeirlein. “He’s got size, length, toughness. He’s smart. He works his tail off and loves to play football. That is what you look for in a starting tackle.”
So what’s keeping Penning from being a top-10 projection at one of the game’s most important positions? Several factors.
First, this is considered to be a very deep draft for offensive tackles. Alabama’s Evan Neal and North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu are believed to be in play for the No. 1 overall pick, and Mississippi State’s Charles Cross also is expected to be gone very quickly.
Penning is at the top of the next group that includes Tulsa’s Tyler Smith, Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann, Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele and Ohio State’s Nicholas Petit-Frere. There’s enough wiggle room throughout the group, however, that projections can vary widely from one evaluator to the next.
The consensus seems to be Penning needs to work on his consistency, and the jump up in competition level could be a concern.
Penning answered some of those concerns with a good week at the Senior Bowl, and he’s been picking the brain of former Northern Iowa teammate Spencer Brown – a third-round pick last year who started 10 games for the Buffalo Bills – about the professional game.
Penning said he likes to watch Taylor Lewan of the Tennessee Titans and Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles among NFL tackles, and his mean streak is a trait he leaves on the field.
“Off the field, I’m just trying to be a nice guy, no reason to be angry,” he said at the Combine. “On the field, I think it’s just a switch you got to have to play football, especially the offensive line. Just playing very nasty is just how I believe O-line is meant to be played.
“You want that guy across from you to hate going against you. You want to, like, see the fear in his eyes almost.”