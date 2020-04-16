INDIANAPOLIS – Michael Pittman Jr. is one of several second-generation players in this year’s draft class, but he doesn’t feel pressure to live up to the family name.
His father – Michael Pittman Sr. – was a running back for 11 seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002. While Pittman will be the first of seven children to follow dad into the pro game, he’s not likely to be alone for long.
One of his brothers, Mycah, will be a sophomore wide receiver at Oregon next season, and there are two more boys in the pipeline. It’s a big football family, and that has been a boon to Pittman.
“There’s not a lot of minuses,” he said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “The only minus is probably the fact my dad was gone a lot at work. But there’s a lot of pluses. He coaches me up about stuff like this. He’s kinda helped me get to this point.”
At 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, Pittman is four inches taller than his dad and five pounds heavier. That’s part of why he didn’t follow in Michael Sr.’s footsteps as a versatile running back.
A quarterback early in his high school career, Pittman settled in as a wide receiver and defensive back. He initially committed to UCLA, but later chose Southern Cal over Oregon. The plan was to remain a two-way player at USC as a wideout and safety, but former Trojans’ offensive coordinator Tee Martin – who won a national title as the quarterback who followed Peyton Manning at Tennessee – nixed that idea.
It didn’t stop Pittman from contributing in a variety of ways.
He made 17 tackles on special teams and blocked three punts during his career, and that physicality carries over to his offensive game where he is a willing and capable participant as a blocker.
“That’s basically what my dad talks about,” Pittman said. “He talks about Keyshawn Johnson being his favorite guy because he would throw the best blocks for him. It’s always good to block.”
That’s one of many reasons Pittman could be an enticing option for the Indianapolis Colts, who are eternally searching for a big-bodied playmaker at receiver.
His strong hands – The Athletic’s Dane Brugler reports he dropped just two passes on 140 targets last season – and ability to make contested catches also are certain to catch general manager Chris Ballard’s eye.
Pittman’s also a leader with strong character on and off the field. He was a team captain at USC, and his coaches rave about his personality and work ethic.
That could help set him apart in a deep wide receiver class. Scouts have Pittman slotted as a second-rounder who could contribute immediately as a No. 2 wideout and on special teams.
But he’s not really interested in outside opinions.
“I don’t really look too much (at) how people rank me,” Pittman said. “This is just a little starting place. None of this really affects where I end up.”
He was patient throughout his college career, returning for his senior season and blossoming as the Trojans’ No. 1 option.
Pittman caught 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns during his breakout campaign, and he finished his four-year career with 171 receptions for 2,519 yards and 19 scores.
Along the way, he was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 as a junior and was first team All-Pac-12 last season.
He said it wasn’t a difficult decision to stay in school for his senior year.
“I was just sitting there saying I wanted more,” Pittman said. “I came back and got some more. I’m happy with everything that happened.”
Now he’ll enter the league as a possession receiver with the potential to make big plays.
His speed is average (4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Combine), but he showed good release against press coverage at USC and his powerful frame projects well to the NFL.
There is a bit of an injury history. Pittman has dealt with a broken collarbone in 2016, hand surgery, a high left ankle sprain and a broken nose in 2017 and offseason shoulder surgery heading into his senior campaign. But he played through many of those ailments.
He’s also gotten a lot of different looks on the field. He shined in his final season after quickly picking up a new offense under first-year coordinator Graham Harrell, and he has experience catching passes from an elite quarterback after playing his first two years with 2018 third overall draft pick Sam Darnold.
Add that to the lessons he’s gained from his father, and this is a prospect uniquely prepared for life in the NFL.
“The greatest lesson (from my dad) is you can never hurt yourself by working as hard as possible,” Pittman said. “Even if you work hard and fail, you still know, ‘Hey, I did everything possible, and it just didn’t happen.’”
