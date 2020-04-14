INDIANAPOLIS – Josh Jones might be a late bloomer, but the former University of Houston offensive tackle also has proven to be a quick study.
Basketball was his first love, and Jones didn’t start playing football until his sophomore year of high school.
When asked during the NFL Scouting Combine in February, however, when he knew he had a future on the gridiron, the 6-foot-5, 319-pounder was armed with a quip.
“My junior year in high school,” Jones said with a laugh.
Jones initially committed to Oklahoma State out of George Bush High School in Richmond, Texas – the same Houston-area school that produced two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Russell Okung.
Then UH head coach Tom Herman was on a roll bringing in local talent, and he flipped Jones’ commitment to his hometown team. That began a rollercoaster ride that saw the left tackle play for three head coaches and five offensive line coaches over his four seasons with the Cougars.
Jones settled in as a senior in head coach Dana Holgorsen’s high-octane spread attack, and scouts were impressed with the growth in his technique from the start of the season to the end of the year. That improvement continued with a solid showing at the Senior Bowl, but even Jones admits he remains something of a project at the pro level.
Albeit one with a first-round ceiling.
“Of course I’m not a finished product yet, man,” Jones said during the Combine. “I still have a long ways to go. With my technique, just technique-wise, (NFL teams) think I should get better at that, become a true offensive lineman. Just keep working to refine my game. I’m already a good player, but I still got a long ways to go.”
There are a number of reasons the Indianapolis Colts might be interesting in tapping his potential.
His athleticism and strong work with his hands provide him a solid foundation at left tackle, with the proper development. That’s an important issue for the Colts with incumbent starter Anthony Castonzo mulling retirement this offseason and returning on a two-year deal.
Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard was quick to point out during the Combine it’s better to seek offensive line help a year too early and give players more time to adjust to the NFL game, an important breadcrumb pointing toward the team’s interest in adding depth in this year’s draft.
Jones makes sense if he lasts until the 34th overall pick not just because of his high upside but also because of one of his role models. Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson might be the most athletic offensive lineman in the league, and Colts head coach Frank Reich has plenty of up-close experience with him from his two seasons as Philly’s offensive coordinator.
“My favorite offensive lineman is Lane Johnson,” Jones said. “Man, his athleticism, I don’t know if mine is anywhere near his. He’s a true athletic player, man. What he can do on the field is just amazing. I just love to watch his game.
“He sets up perfect. His handwork, his mindwork going into each and every play, against some of the best edge rushers in the world, he does it at a high level.”
Another mark in Jones’ favor? He developed a mean streak as a senior, relishing the opportunity to finish plays.
His pass blocking skills are ahead of his run blocking development, but Jones has shown an affinity for the physical aspects of the game.
And a growing understanding of how best to utilize that element.
“I just wanted to bury guys every single time I got out there,” Jones said. “My O-line coach, Brandon Jones, pushed me to do that, to be violent out there. I actually feel like that’s one thing I wasn’t showing on tape so far. Just finishing guys. So that’s what I wanted to do.”
If there’s one obvious caveat, it’s a lack of proven versatility.
Jones worked on the right side at times in practice and played a few series there as a junior, but he’s been a left tackle for almost all of his college career. If he’s not an immediate starter, as would likely be the case in Indianapolis, he’ll need to have utility as a “swing” tackle – able to back up either side if the starter goes down.
He’s a willing student, and he’s proven his adaptability before. So it shouldn’t be too difficult a hill to climb.
In a deep offensive tackle class, Jones is seen as just a notch below the four “elite” prospects – Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, Louisville’s Mekhi Becton and Georgia’s Andrew Thomas.
But he proved at the Senior Bowl he can compete with and against some of the nation’s best talent. And he likes how he stacks up in this rookie crop.
“This is a great tackle group,” Jones said. “We got some great players in here. But I feel like my athletic ability stands out from most, just my true competitive nature.
“I’m competitive in everything I do. I want to win. That’s all I want to do. … That’s what my focus is, to win ballgames.”
