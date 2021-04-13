Eric Stokes would have been one of the stars of this year’s NFL Combine.
The 6-foot former Georgia cornerback posted a 38.5-inch vertical leap and 10-foot-8 broad jump during the school’s pro day March 17. And the two-time Georgia high school track state champion highlighted the performance with a blistering 4.31-second 40-yard dash.
It’s the kind of showing that would have NFL Network’s Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah spouting praise to a live TV audience, generating the kind of buzz every prospect dreams of.
But – like so many things over the past 13 months or so – it just wasn’t meant to be.
“Of course, Indy would have been perfect, just being able to have that picture of you running the actual 40 and they’ve got stuff in the background,” Stokes told reporters after his pro day show. “That was always a dream. But still I’m still here on pro day. I’ve still got scouts. I’ve still got a chance to reach my dream.”
And a very good one at that.
Stokes is still raw with a high ceiling. He’s only been playing defensive back for four years, and he’s still learning the nuances of the position.
Coming out of high school near Atlanta, there were questions about whether he was a track athlete masquerading on the football field. In addition to state titles in the 200 meters and as part of the 400-meter relay, Stokes set a school record with a 10.39-second 100-meter dash.
He's proven he can put that speed to good use on the gridiron. Stokes was always around the football with 26 pass breakups in three seasons for the Bulldogs. But in 2020, he began to turn that nose for the ball into turnovers with four interceptions – two of which were returned for touchdowns.
There are still concerns about his aggression at times in coverage that has resulted in penalties, and he needs to become a more consistent tackler. But Stokes’ combination of size, speed and explosion is undeniable.
Add in the fact his best football likely still lies ahead, and he’s a fit for any team.
“It doesn’t matter what scheme I’ll be in,” Stokes said. “This is only my fourth year playing true DB, so you can throw me into any type of scheme and I’m going to try to adapt the best way I can. There might be a little rough edges from the start, but once I get there I’m gonna be pretty much good and good to go.”
By all accounts, Stokes is extremely coachable and the type of player teammates gravitate toward.
He also understands he’ll need more than raw speed to succeed at the next level.
While everyone was fawning over his testing numbers at pro day, Stokes was focused on his mistakes. In particular, he dropped a couple of catchable balls and knows that’s an area of his game he must improve in the NFL.
“That’s the thing that’s gonna eat me alive,” Stokes said. “I don’t even care about all the good stuff I did today. … I’m not even thinking about speed. All I’m thinking about is things that I did not do well today, and that’s really what will eat me alive.”
Stokes’ draft range is a difficult target to get a fix on.
The cornerback class is tightly packed together, and there’s little consensus on ranking order. But many observers believe Stokes’ best fit is in the second round, with a possibility of sneaking into the first.
It’s a role he’s become accustomed to.
He came to Georgia as a three-star recruit and seems to be constantly asked to prove himself.
Which he’s more than happy to do time and again.
“I’m always the underdog,” Stokes said. “I love that underdog role. So keep me as the underdog, keep doing all this stuff. I’m totally fine with it because I know at the end of the day – pretty much like how they say – the cream’s gonna rise to the top. So eventually I’m gonna rise.”
