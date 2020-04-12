INDIANAPOLIS – The first thing coaches tend to notice when they get an up-close look at Anthony Gordon is the quarterback’s release.
It’s quick and explosive, and it usually leads to the next question. What is he doing here?
That can be meant literally, as in 2015 when he played one championship season of junior college football at the City College of San Francisco. And it can be metaphorical, as in his projected third-day status for the NFL Draft later this month.
Gordon’s is a true underdog story that is about to take its most important twist. Can the highly productive yet inexperienced 24-year-old make a successful leap to the pro game? Or will he again be left behind?
In a quarterback draft class with plenty of intrigue, Gordon could be a mid- to late-round gamble worth taking.
It all depends on a team’s willingness to be patient, a quality Gordon has in ample supply.
It took him three long years to earn the starting job at Washington State, and that was after every other big-time program in the country ignored him.
So it makes perfect sense Gordon is loyal to the one major college head coach who showed faith in him.
“It was a very unique experience, something that can't really be mimicked,” Gordon said of playing for the notorious Mike Leach. “Coach is always -- I talk to Coach quite often, too. You know, he was the only coach to give me an opportunity coming out of junior college. So I am real thankful for that.”
Gordon’s route to the draft was circuitous, to say the least.
As a senior at California’s Terra Nova High School, Gordon threw for 4,899 yards and 49 touchdowns and was named the state’s medium school player of the year.
Still, he had zero stars as a recruit and received zero offers.
The New York Mets drafted him in the 36th round as a pitcher, and he could have followed his uncle Greg Reynolds’ baseball path.
Instead, he chose the same route many of his immediate family members had gone down – joining the football team at City College of San Francisco.
There, he was a star again – throwing for 3,864 yards and 37 touchdowns. But his phone remained silent and his inbox remained empty.
Gordon was ready to return for another season at CCSF to defend his state title when Leach called with his first – and only – big-time offer.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder redshirted in 2016 and then spent the 2017 season as the third-stringer behind former New York Jets quarterback Luke Falk and the late Tyler Hilinski.
In 2018, Gordon lost a close competition to Jacksonville Jaguars rookie sensation Gardner Minshew, and it looked to some on the outside like he might suffer the same fate again last spring.
Gage Gubrud, a highly productive transfer from Eastern Washington, was expected by some to replace Minshew.
But Gordon grabbed the reins and never let go.
“I was ready to go,” Gordon said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “I spent a lot of time up there. I redshirted, then spent two years (watching as a backup) then spent this final year playing a year.
“So it was an accumulation of getting my feet under me those three years, and then I became the starter. Had a great fall camp. Had a great connection with the receivers. Had a great offensive line blocking for me. Had a great running back. So it was pretty seamless for me to get in there and get rolling.”
The numbers support that view.
In his lone season as a starter, Gordon threw for 5,579 yards and 48 touchdowns while setting a host of single-season Pac-12 records.
His yards and completions (493) topped Minshew’s records from the year before. His 71.9 completion percentage topped the record set by Stanford’s Andrew Luck, his 5,559 yards of total offense surpassed Oregon’s Marcus Mariota and his touchdown passes broke the mark shared by California’s Jared Goff and Washington’s Jake Browning.
Some critics point to Leach’s “Air Raid” offense as the true star and suggest Gordon’s numbers won’t translate to the next level. But that argument is becoming more difficult to make.
“Not something that's new to me,” Gordon said. “I know it's going to be a question that comes up a whole bunch. And I am lucky for the guys who have come before me who have kind of been able to kind of break that stereotype down.”
Gordon points out an “Air Raid” quarterback has started for a Super Bowl team in each of the past three years – Nick Foles with the Philadelphia Eagles, Goff with the Los Angeles Rams and Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs – and two of them won the Lombardi Trophy.
There are more substantial concerns about Gordon. He doesn’t have elite arm strength or velocity, and he has a tendency to force throws like one of his idols – Hall of Famer Brett Favre. His footwork could improve – which also might increase that velocity – and his decision-making needs to be more consistent.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich had plenty of success with Foles – another quarterback with a slight frame – when both were with the Eagles, and he might be open to the idea of developing Gordon behind new starter Philip Rivers and veteran backup Jacoby Brissett.
Despite doubts at every level, Gordon has proven he can produce when given the opportunity.
Now, all he’s looking for is another chance to compete.
“(Being drafted) would be a dream come true, something my family and I have dreamed about my whole life,” Gordon said. “Worked very hard for the opportunity to be here and very blessed. And I know I've had a lot of great teammates and coaches who have helped me get to this point, and they mean a lot to me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.