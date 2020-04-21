INDIANAPOLIS – Jacob Eason knew what was coming.
The 22-year-old former Washington quarterback arrived at the NFL Scouting Combine in February with his eyes wide open. NFL teams love his size (6-foot-6, 231 pounds) and the rocket-launcher of a right arm that goes with it.
But the draft process is about picking prospects apart, weighing their weaknesses and trying to gain an understanding of how they will handle adversity.
So the questions about the other areas of his game came as no surprise.
“There are several things, whether it’s the speed or the pocket awareness, footwork, all that type of things,” he said of the areas teams have targeted for improvement. “There are several things to work on, and there is always room for improvement, and I’m always looking to improve.”
Eason’s not a franchise quarterback yet.
If he’s ever to become one, he might look back on his atypical experience at Georgia as an unexpected turning point.
The No. 2-rated quarterback in his high school recruiting class, Eason stuck with his commitment to the Bulldogs after the firing of head coach Mark Richt and despite a late flirtation with rival Florida. He arrived on campus to much fanfare and started 12 games as a true freshman, completing 55.1% of his passes for 2,430 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions in the nation’s premier college football conference.
“The biggest thing I took away from that was playing in the SEC as an 18-year-old freshman,” Eason said during the Combine. “There was a lot going on. It was a lot to handle. Getting that exposure early was huge. It allowed me to take it in and learn from it, then progress through my career.”
The quarterback’s meteoric rise was cut short one start into his sophomore year when torn ligaments in his left knee sent him to the sideline. True freshman Jake Fromm stepped under center and led Georgia to the national championship game.
And Eason never got his starting job back.
He admits it was a difficult experience to handle, but he made the most of it. Eason and Fromm remain friends to this day, even getting together to hang out socially during the Combine.
Of course, Eason wanted to be on the field after his injury healed. But it was also important to him not to do anything to disrupt the Bulldogs’ season.
Georgia won the SEC and led Alabama in the national title tilt until a freshman named Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench to lead a stirring second-half comeback. Eason enjoyed his teammates’ success even as he longed to play alongside them.
“From a competitive side, it was really tough,” he said. “I had to adapt to that, but as a team player and as a person, it felt like the right thing to do was support Jake and support that team. It was a tremendous team, tremendously talented, and we went on a run that year.
“I didn’t want to make the narrative anything about me. I wanted to make sure the focus was on the team wherever we were going, then after that we were going to make my decision.”
That decision was to head home.
Eason was a high school star in Lake Stevens, Washington, near Seattle, and he found his second college career with the Huskies.
Meetings with head coach Chris Petersen and his staff convinced Eason that Washington was the right place for his second act, but the NCAA wouldn’t approve a transfer waiver. That meant he had to sit out the 2018 season as a redshirt, leaving him with just seven pass attempts during a two-year period in his career when his peers across the nation were burnishing their draft credentials.
But Eason betrays no self pity about the situation.
Instead, he believes it helped make him a better teammate off the field.
“Throughout high school and all the way up to my freshman year (at Georgia), I was the guy,” Eason said. “I was the starter. So initially that sophomore year was new for me. I had to learn how to operate in that (backup) role, and ultimately in that experience I gained a new appreciation for the game, having it taken away on Saturday.
“… I learned how to become a better practice player, loved to go in and lift and run and work out and all those things -- the camaraderie in the locker room and a bunch of different areas of the game that you lose sight of when it’s all about Saturdays. But when you get it taken away, you get a new perspective.”
Eason made the most of his one season with the Huskies, throwing for 3,132 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. It was the fourth-most productive passing season in program history.
But starting for just two seasons – two years apart – has left some gaps in his resume. There are questions about Eason’s consistency, mobility and pocket awareness. He’ll need to get better moving through his reads to make the best use of his cannon arm at the next level.
That’s why a team like the Indianapolis Colts – with a short-term starter in place with veteran Philip Rivers – could make sense in the second round of this week’s draft. It will give Eason time to learn and develop.
Along with a chance to chase his dream.
“I was in college for four-and-a-half years, long enough for me I felt,” Eason said. “I felt like I maximized what I was going to be able to do in terms of school and college and everything around that area. The NFL has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember, and I felt ready, and I wanted to go take on that challenge.”
