The play looks like it could have been lifted from “The Blind Side.”
Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins locks on to Texas defensive end Joseph Ossai and blocks him off the screen. The sideline angle makes the block even more impressive, showing Jenkins pushing the defender all the way through the Longhorns’ bench.
It’s the most visceral evidence of Jenkins’ belief he is the best finisher in the 2021 draft class.
“You can’t worry about anybody’s feelings,” he told The Draft Network’s Justin Melo in an exclusive interview last month. “Do your job. Whoever is in front of me, it’s my job to beat their (rear end) up.”
It doesn’t take long to see why the Indianapolis Colts are among the many teams who have been in contact with Jenkins during the predraft process. Replacing retired left tackle Anthony Castonzo is near the top of the team’s offseason to-do list, and it has shown it’s open to creative solutions.
There have been long-standing suggestions about moving all-pro left guard Quenton Nelson to the outside, but a switch by right tackle Braden Smith – in line for a lucrative contract extension – to the left side is more logical.
The only plan the Colts have committed to is a goal to put the best five linemen on the field, regardless of how they line up. So the fact the bulk of Jenkins’ 35 starts for the Cowboys came at right tackle – and he considers that role to be his most comfortable spot – is unlikely to raise a red flag for Indianapolis.
“It’s not as easy as saying ‘Move this guy to that spot,’” Hall of Famer and new Colts assistant offensive line coach Kevin Mawae said last week. “There are guys that can do it, and then mentally wise there are some guys that can and can’t. There is a comfortability level, athletic wise. There is always that challenge.
“But I think the biggest goal of any organization is to make sure you have the best five guys available that work the best together.”
Jenkins could certainly fit into that conversation. He measured in at 6-foot-5 7/8 and weighed 317 pounds at Oklahoma State’s pro day April 1. His arms aren’t at ideal length – a potential hang up that has a few observers projecting him as a guard at the next level – but he makes up for it with strong hands and a quick burst off the snap.
Jenkins often beats the defender to a spot, and he’s adept at countering both power and speed moves. Early on, he was widely viewed as a strong Day 2 pick, but that began to change as evaluators watched more tape.
His eye-popping pro day numbers – including 36 reps on the bench press and a 4.96-second 40-yard dash – solidified his rapid rise.
“I would be shocked if he’s there in the second round now after testing like he did today,” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy told media after the school’s pro day. “And the truth is with Teven, which we know (from) guys that have been in our program, he’s just scratched the surface for what he could do. He didn’t, in my opinion, get serious about football till about a year-and-a-half ago. So the future is bright for Teven if he makes that decision, which I’m sure he will.”
Gundy compares Jenkins favorably to former Oklahoma State tackle Russell Okung, the sixth overall pick in 2010 and the most recent player at the position to be drafted from the program.
The switch flipped at some point this summer when Cowboys coaches told Jenkins they’d like to see a little more aggression in his play. The result was a sustained violent streak that no doubt helped to put him on Indianapolis’ radar.
The Colts have held multiple video calls with Jenkins and were present at his pro day – along with 31 other teams. In interviews with NFL personnel, Jenkins has said he prefers to remain on the right side of the line whether that’s at guard or tackle. But he’s also been working hard at EXOS in Frisco, Texas, to become more comfortable on the left side and improve his versatility.
Indianapolis could offer a comfortable landing spot in that the other four returning starters – Nelson, center Ryan Kelly, right guard Mark Glowinski and Smith – are firmly established and have been playing as a unit for much of the past three years. So whoever the fifth starter becomes – and wherever he plays – he should have ample time and support to grow into the role.
From a physicality and mentality standpoint, Jenkins appears to be a good fit.
“I enjoy helping my guys make big plays,” he told The Draft Network. “If my quarterback got hit at all during the game, I look back at my performance and say that I did a bad job. I had a bad day at work that day.”
