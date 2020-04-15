INDIANAPOLIS — Damon Arnette is a changed man.
Nearly everyone around the former Ohio State cornerback testifies to this fact. From his teammates through the coaching staff, there’s an evident pride when they talk about the maturation that allowed Arnette to reach another level in 2019.
There are plenty of reasons the change took place. Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter, a former Buckeye, deserves credit for helping to convince Arnette to stay in school after his junior year. Former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley — now the head coach at Boston College — played a big role in Arnette’s growth on and off the field as well.
But the biggest change was spurred by a newborn child. The boy’s given name is Tyson, but Arnette just calls him Ace.
“Y’all that have kids, y’all know what it feels like to look at your child for the first time and that instant sacrifice that you’ll give for him,” Arnette said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “I had a natural chip on my shoulder my whole life. My goal of playing football hasn’t been to prove people wrong but to prove myself right. So, with that on top of now having a son, things is different now. So that fire in my eye grew. That burning I have for the game grew some more because I’m no longer doing it for myself. I’m doing it for my little man.”
Arnette’s pro prospects grew as well.
Despite lacking the freakish athleticism of many of his teammates, he was a three-year starter at Ohio State. And his raw numbers were solid throughout.
Arnette finished with five career interceptions and 22 passes broken up. He also was a willing participant in run defense, with 140 career tackles and two forced fumbles.
But he didn’t always carry the right mindset.
That led to him receiving the dreaded “character concerns” red flag during the draft process. It’s a label that might no longer fairly be applied, if that ever was the case.
But Arnette admits he had some growing up to do over the course of his college years.
“I’ve never gotten arrested,” he said. “I never had an abuse charge or nothing like that. So character concerns, I feel like that word is just used real loosely when you really think of what character concerns really are.
“I was just a young man that just needed to mature a little bit more. And I feel like that growth from 2018 to 2019 — exactly what I did — I grew up. And I feel like the balance of maturity that I had off the field was able to translate to the play on the field.”
There are questions about Arnette’s technique. He’ll need to adjust to tighter NFL rules about using his hands in coverage, like many prospects, and he’s not as fluid or explosive as some of his higher-rated teammates.
But at 6-foot, 195 pounds, he has the requisite size for the position. And even with a slightly disappointing 40-yard dash time of 4.56 seconds at the Combine, the tape reveals he has enough speed.
He could be a good fit for the Indianapolis Colts in the second round because he projects best in a zone scheme and is very comfortable playing near the line of scrimmage to help the run defense.
Arnette also displays some of the competitive characteristics that always attract general manager Chris Ballard – who has selected a Buckeye in each of his three drafts with Indianapolis.
The extra year he spent in Columbus, Ohio, also should improve his draft stock.
“I’m more confident,” Arnette said. “I feel like I’m more technically sound. That dog in me that I had, I feel like that’s just who I am now, instead of being it sometimes. I’m smarter. I’m more mature, on and off the field. And I feel like, overall, I’m just more ready now than I was last year.”
Arnette didn’t take the bait when asked to project the round that most realistically represents his landing spot. It’s part of that maturation process he spoke about.
There are evaluators who see him as a first-round talent, and the consensus seems to be he’ll be selected somewhere on the draft’s second day. Arnette said he’ll be excited whenever he’s picked, and he knows it’ll be sooner than it would have been a year ago.
For him, the chance to continue to play a game he’s loved since childhood and provide a better life for his family is more important than prestige.
“I’m potentially gonna get paid to do something that I’ve been doing since I was 6 years old,” Arnette said. “Football has taught me accountability. Football has taught me how to sacrifice. Football has made me a better man and potentially a better man meaning a better father to my son. So that’s why I owe football.”
