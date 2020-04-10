INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ search for a big-bodied wide receiver seems to be eternal.
A litany of names from all experience levels have fallen by the wayside just in the past five years.
From potential Hall of Famer Andre Johnson -- who flamed out in one season with the Colts in 2015 -- to sixth-round draft pick Deon Cain -- who failed an extended audition last season and later landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers – nothing Indianapolis has tried has stuck.
Could Baylor’s Denzel Mims change that trend?
Projected on the borderline between the first and second rounds, the 6-foot-3, 207-pound wide receiver ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.
More importantly from the Colts’ standpoint, he has specialized in making contested catches. That was especially true in the red zone, helping Mims catch 28 touchdown passes in his three full seasons on the field with the Bears.
That type of target is a perfect pairing with new Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers, who thrived throwing to big-bodied former Clemson star Mike Williams last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
It’s a skill Mims did not acquire by accident.
“(I) actually worked a lot in practice on that with my coach, Frisman Jackson,” he said during the Combine. “We did a lot of drills that had me get pushed around and had me still got to catch the ball. We stayed late after practice, and I got to catch 100 contested balls.
“And if I don't catch them, I'm going to be there all night. If I drop one, we start over. We just work on it every single day. And it turns out I'm good at it.”
That’s not all the former Texas high school track star is good at.
He won the Class 3A 200-meter state championship as a junior at Daingerfield High School and also has a background in baseball and basketball.
Mims began his high school football career as a quarterback and also played in the defensive secondary.
In fact, after sitting out a redshirt season and then seeing little time on the field as a freshman, he pitched the Baylor coaching staff on a switch to cornerback.
The coaches looked at his blazing speed and incredible catch radius, however, and declined the offer.
It definitely turned out for the better.
As a sophomore, Mims caught 61 passes for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns. His numbers dipped to 55 receptions and 794 yards as junior, but he still managed eight scores.
Then he surged right along with the rest of the program last year.
With Baylor in contention for a College Football Playoff spot and the Big 12 championship all year en route to a Sugar Bowl appearance, Mims starred with 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 TDs.
But those numbers don’t seem to be what brings him the most pride. He highlights another aspect of his game that would certainly make him a good fit with the Colts.
“I take blocking very serious,” Mims said. “I feel like you have to run the ball in this game. You can't just pass every single down. And so if I open up the blocking game, it will open up the passing game.
“And so if I block for my teammates, then they'll block for me and the quarterback. So I can get the ball. And I just want to open up the run game and just try to do my best to be elite at everything.”
It’s not hard to imagine all-pro left guard Quenton Nelson mailing Mims’ one of Indianapolis’ ubiquitous “Run the Damn Ball” hats after reading that quote.
Mims has eschewed social media and has little interest in mock drafts and other information not being put out by NFL teams.
He admits he can improve the crispness and transitions in his routes, and like many other prospects he could be more consistent.
But this is a self-motivated player. His college head coach, Matt Rhule, recently took over the Carolina Panthers.
And Mims learned some essential tools for his future from one of the game’s most respected leaders.
"It shaped me to always be humble, always be humble, team first,” Mims said of his time with Rhule. “Never be satisfied with what you do. Always be hungry."
