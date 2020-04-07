INDIANAPOLIS – Prince Tega Wanogho is not a typical offensive line prospect.
In fact, there’s nothing much typical about the Auburn product at all.
A true Nigerian prince, he came to America in 2014 looking to play basketball. He earned a scholarship to a private academy in Alabama and ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash as a 230-pounder.
And he harbored serious hoop dreams.
“Believe it or not, I thought I was going to be the next LeBron James,” Wanogho said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “I told people that every time I was playing. But I really thought I had a shot to do that.”
At that time, football was just a way to stay in shape.
The game is an inextricable part of life in the south, and it’s particularly difficult to ignore in college football-crazy Alabama.
Wanogho’s natural athleticism gave him a head start on the field. As he packed on weight and learned some basic technique, his high ceiling quickly became apparent.
Despite playing just one high school season, he landed an offer from Auburn and developed into a starter in the elite Southeastern Conference.
After a redshirt season, he played in 10 games as a freshman and made his first seven starts as a sophomore in 2017. That’s also the year his mother died, and he considered stepping away from football for good.
“It was just a point in my life where I really didn't want to talk about football,” Wanogho said. “Probably didn't want to see anybody. It was just that time in my life right there.”
He leaned on his coaches and teammates as well as the Tigers’ team chaplain and decided to stick with it.
He made 25 starts over the next two seasons at left tackle and earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior.
Now standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 308 pounds, he’s seen as one of the sleepers in this year’s draft class.
A likely second-round pick, his raw ability is evident, and his loose hips and athleticism cause scouts to project him as an outstanding pass protector.
At the same time, he’s still mastering his technique and harnessing his power as a run blocker.
It’s been a dizzying transition from Nigerian basketball courts to American football fields, and Wanogho sees it as an ever-evolving process.
“As a player, you don't stop learning,” he said. “You learn every day, so that's what I do. I try to learn every day, just pick everybody's brain: coaches, players, that's what I try to do.”
Teams like the Indianapolis Colts that can afford to give Wanogho time to develop might make the most sense in the draft.
But anyone buying into his upside will also need to be comfortable with the medical report.
After being red-flagged at the Senior Bowl, Wanogho under went a scope on his right knee and did not work out at the Combine. He planned to make up for lost time with a personal pro day in mid-April, but COVID-19 canceled those plans.
Teams will have to do their homework to understand his current condition, but he played through the undisclosed injury throughout last season.
“For me, it was pretty much a low-key struggle, but it's something that I could tolerate,” Wanogho said. “So it wasn't as bad.”
Wanogho never dreamed of playing in the NFL. He doesn’t have a favorite team or any kind of preference for his professional home.
For him, the game is a way to make a better life for his family.
It’s why he made the sacrifice to come to the U.S. alone as a teenager to begin with.
His grandfather was the king of his home village of Ogor in Delta State, Nigeria. One day, he hopes to return to start a foundation and maybe even a football academy of some sort.
In a few short weeks, the sacrifice he made to come to a strange new land should pay off with a handsome reward.
“It was scary, but, my family, they believed in me,” Wanogho said. “It was an easy sacrifice for them. They knew it was going to change my life. Not only did it change my life, but it changed the life for my family.
“I joke around and say it's going to change my village. I say it's going to change my whole village.”
