INDIANAPOLIS – Frank Reich is well known for incorporating tight ends into his offense, and the Indianapolis Colts often have used two on the field at the same time during his two-year tenure.
New Indy quarterback Philip Rivers also has a long history of production at the position. He was fortunate during his time with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers to play with two of the game’s best – Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry.
So it stands to reason the Colts will look to fortify the tight end spot at some point this spring.
With Eric Ebron now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the top of the depth chart is a little thin.
Pro Bowler Jack Doyle returns as the unquestioned leader of the group, and perennial breakout candidate Mo Alie-Cox currently is in line for his biggest role to date.
After that, there’s a lot of unproven talent battling for roster spots.
Billy Brown, 27, joined the practice squad in December after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles. Ian Bunting, 24, arrived two months earlier from the New York Jets.
Xavier Grimble, 27, has 23 career receptions in 47 games over four seasons with the Steelers, and Matt Lengel, 29, has five catches in 19 games over four seasons with the New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis.
None of them has the ability to stretch defenses down the seam the way Ebron did during his two seasons with the Colts.
But Cole Kmet might.
The former Notre Dame star is widely viewed as the top player in a 2020 tight end draft class that appears to be thin on instant playmakers.
“I feel like I’m a balance guy,” Kmet said during last month’s NFL Scouting Combine. “Kind of a true wide(out). I can go in line, split out, whatever tight ends do these days.”
There’s also still significant room for growth in his game.
Kmet arrived in South Bend as a two-sport star and didn’t truly focus on football until his sophomore season.
As a freshman, he made eight saves for the Irish baseball team. And he was a strong enough prospect in that sport to continue drawing interest from professional scouts even early this year.
But he ultimately chose a future on the gridiron.
“At the end of the day, football is where my heart was,” Kmet said, “and that’s what I wanted to do.”
At 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds with 4.7-second speed in the 40-yard dash, Kmet is a prototypical matchup nightmare -- the kind the modern passing game thrives on.
Though he must improve his get off at the line of scrimmage, scouts see a player who can be special once he gets the ball in his hands.
At Notre Dame in 2019, that translated to 43 catches for 515 yards and six touchdowns. The latter number tied the single-season school record for a tight end.
But the numbers don’t tell the whole story.
Kmet became a safety valve for quarterback Ian Book and had a knack for coming through in big moments.
After breaking his collarbone during August workouts at Culver Academies, Kmet caught nine passes for 108 yards in his first game back against Georgia.
That’s the sort of thing certain to catch NFL evaluators’ eyes, but there are question marks in Kmet’s game as well.
He has a frame that suggests he can add more muscle mass, and that could result in him carving out a bigger role as a blocker in the running game.
For now, he’s best suited to a role similar to Ebron’s in Indianapolis – playing almost as an extra receiver on the field with blocking kept to a minimum.
“I think it’s my ability to stretch the field, get open and win one-on-one matchups,” Kmet said of his favorite ability. “What I really have to work on is my blocking technique, my hands, all that type of stuff. That’s something I’m still trying to improve on today.”
Projecting his landing spot in the draft is a bit difficult.
Mock drafts tend to place him anywhere from No. 20 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars to No. 50 with the Chicago Bears.
The Colts have two picks in that range – Nos. 34 and 44 overall – and could keep the Lake Barrington, Ill., native in Indiana awhile longer.
There was significant belief for a time that Kmet would return to Notre Dame for his senior season.
But the chance to be the first tight end selected next month proved too great an opportunity to defer.
“I loved it (at Notre Dame),” Kmet said. “That’s why it was so hard for me to leave. I have all my buddies there, and Notre Dame is a tight-knit community. It was a tough decision, but ultimately it’s a decision I had to make.”
