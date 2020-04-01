INDIANAPOLIS – Maulers certainly are welcome on the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line.
In fact, gritty guards Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski have helped transform the unit with their bully sensibilities on the field and hard-nosed approach to the game.
Nelson was the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and likely can’t be replicated. Already a two-time all-pro, the 24-year-old left guard is a locker room leader and elite talent.
Glowinski offers a more attainable blueprint for young players who want to follow his path. Originally a fourth-round pick out of West Virginia in 2015, he was cut by the Seattle Seahawks after his third season and had to earn his way in Indy based on his toughness and work ethic.
He started nine games for the Colts in 2018 and all 16 last season while developing a reputation as a brawler more than capable of clearing the way in the running game.
It’s the later trait Oregon’s Shane Lemieux can most relate to.
Projected as a Day 2 prospect, Lemieux could be the answer to Indianapolis’ growing need for offensive line depth. The Colts were the only team in the NFL to start the same five players on the offensive line for all 16 games last season, and that will be a difficult feat to repeat.
With the loss of versatile backup Joe Haeg to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and interior reserve Josh Andrews to the New York Jets, there’s an opening on the roster for a smart and physical prospect to groom.
Lemieux fits the bill.
“I’m a leader,” he said in February at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I think I’m a really versatile guy. I think I’m durable and tough, and I think every day – day in and day out – I’m gonna be the hardest worker in the room.”
That’s likely music to Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard’s ears.
Despite an active offseason that has seen the Colts trade for all-pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and sign aging veterans in quarterback Philip Rivers and cornerback Xavier Rhodes, the draft is still Ballard’s preferred method of acquisition.
And players with a profile similar to Lemieux’s often have been part of the mix.
He became well known at Oregon for his power and intelligence. He also put his athleticism on display during the Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 5.11 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle in 4.9.
Players with tools like that who show a love for the game almost always catch Ballard’s eye because it means they have the ability to constantly improve.
“We’re going to stay the course of how we believe in team building,” Ballard said during the Combine. “Things don’t always go the way you want them to go, but we have a philosophy of how we’re going to build it. We want to be able to acquire young players and develop our own and develop them as Colts.”
There’s plenty of room for Lemieux to develop.
At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, he started all 52 games at left guard for the Ducks over the past four seasons while injuries decimated the rest of the offensive line.
He was twice named second-team All-Pac-12 and was a second-team All-American last season in the eyes of the Associated Press.
Scouts see work to be done as a pass blocker, but Lemieux is viewed as a scheme-versatile prospect who could contribute immediately in the run game.
Teams who can afford to wait on his development could uncover a solid starter down the road.
“I want to prove that I’m a smart football IQ guy,” Lemieux said, “and that I can play any position and that the tape matches the person.”
