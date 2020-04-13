INDIANAPOLIS – Josh Uche is a twitchy athlete with raw physical ability and plenty of upside.
In other words, the exact recipe Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has been looking for with his pass-rush draft picks the past three years.
But, when it comes to the Michigan linebacker, there is a slight twist.
Uche’s best fit in Indy would be at the Seattle-inspired position the Colts briefly considered for rookie Ben Banogu last spring before abandoning the idea during training camp.
In the Seahawks’ 4-3 scheme, the “Leo” position is a hybrid linebacker-defensive end spot that normally plays off the ball on first and second down and then scoots up to the line of scrimmage on passing downs.
It takes a special kind of athlete to pull it off. Bruce Irvin might be the most prominent example of success at the position in Seattle.
Playing that spot puts a lot on a rookie’s plate, and that’s why the idea was abandoned a year ago. Indianapolis decided it would rather have Banogu focus on developing as a pass rusher than split time in the linebacker room.
But it’s a job Uche has been doing – at least in practice – at Michigan the past four years and a concept he discussed with NFL teams during the Senior Bowl in January and the NFL Scouting Combine a month later.
“I believe I’m a linebacker that can play off the ball first two downs, then third down go get the quarterback,” Uche said during the Combine. “So right now talking to teams, I think that’s the feel I’m getting. It also depends on the scheme. If it’s a 3-4, then obviously I’ll be on the edge, but if it’s a 4-3 team that’s what it’s looking like.”
Uche earned second-team All-Big Ten honors during his only season as a starter for the Wolverines last year, compiling 8.5 sacks among his 11.5 tackles for loss while forcing a pair of fumbles and knocking down a pair of passes.
But it was the Senior Bowl where he really began to open the eyes of a national audience.
That, of course, is one of Ballard’s favorite evaluation tools – adding to the likelihood the 6-foot-1, 245-pounder is on the team’s radar.
“It was an amazing experience,” Uche said. “I’m grateful to (Senior Bowl director) Jim Nagy for giving me that opportunity to compete against some of the best players in the nation. It’s been great. I’ve been getting some really good feedback. I was able to do a lot more a lot more frequently. Just to be able to show my versatility and the different things I can do at a pretty high level was just a really good opportunity and good feeling.”
It’s been a long trek for the Miami, Fla., native to get to this point.
He initially committed to the hometown Hurricanes but had second thoughts after head coach Al Golden was fired. In the second round of his recruitment, Uche chose Michigan over Auburn and Florida in large part because of respected defensive coordinator Don Brown.
The two grew very close during Uche’s time on campus, but it wasn’t easy.
After seeing sparse playing time during his first two seasons – one of which wound up being a redshirt year – Uche considered entering his name in the transfer portal. But he was determined to keep his commitment and get the most of his opportunity in Ann Arbor.
So he had a heart-to-heart with Brown and asked for the unvarnished truth.
“I wasn’t getting that much playing time, as much as I wanted,” Uche said. “I felt like I was doing everything I had to do. I was frustrated. I’ll be honest, thoughts of transferring came across my head. But I didn’t want to just leave, get up and jump in the transfer portal. So I sat down with Coach Brown. I asked him what can I do to play more? What do I have to do? He wanted me to just keep competing. Keep competing at a high level and just see what happens and be patient, and that’s what I did.”
With help from new strength coach Ben Herbert and nutritionist Abigail O’Connor, Uche changed his body. He got bigger and stronger and began making an impact on the field.
Despite still not starting in 2018, he earned honorable mention all-conference honors, recording seven sacks among eight tackles for loss and one pass defensed. A year later, he had his breakout campaign and showed he can thrive and overcome adversity.
That’s a trait certain to come in handy at the next level.
“I had to earn everything I was given,” Uche said. “I worked my butt off to get to this point here. Nothing was given to me. I didn’t have a silver spoon. Every single rep I was given, I made the best out of it. Whatever job Coach Brown wanted me to do, I did it at a high level. By God’s grace, I’m here today, and I’m in the position I’m in today by just working hard and keeping my faith.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.