INDIANAPOLIS – There’s a lot to like about Justin Jefferson’s game.
And it was on full display in late December as he and his LSU teammates tore through Big 12 champion Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
During the Tigers’ dominant 63-28 victory, Jefferson was nearly unstoppable. He made a series of contested catches and turned many of them into big plays as LSU rolled to 49 points in the first half alone.
When the dust settled, Jefferson had 14 catches for 227 yards and four touchdowns – one of the more remarkable performances during a season filled with offensive superlatives for the Tigers.
Quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and the national championship two years after losing a starting competition at Ohio State to Dwayne Haskins and transferring to the Bayou. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase – who isn’t eligible in this year’s historic draft class – led the nation with 20 touchdown receptions, and LSU scored at least 40 points in a game a school-record 11 times.
It was an incredible run that ended with a 42-25 victory against defending champion Clemson in the national title game. And Jefferson capped that contest with nine additional receptions for 106 yards.
To say LSU took college football by storm would be an understatement, but the way it accomplished the feat might be even more impressive to NFL scouts.
Much of the offensive explosion was credited to the addition of new passing game coordinator Joe Brady, a former assistant for the New Orleans Saints who parlayed his lone season in Baton Rouge into a job as the next offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.
All those video game numbers the Tigers put up came while they were learning NFL terminology and running NFL routes while catching passes from the presumptive No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.
“(Brady) came in with that spread offense,” Jefferson said in February during the NFL Scouting Combine. “As a receiver, we love the spread offense. Plus having Joe Burrow throwing it to us, throwing it on the money every single throw, it was just a blessing to be in that offense. It showed in the one year that (Brady) came. We won the national championship.”
The amount of stock evaluators put in that experience will vary from team to team based on their own offensive systems and the holes they’re looking to fill.
But nobody should question Jefferson’s productivity.
He tied for the national lead with 111 receptions and turned those opportunities into 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. The latter number trailed only Chase among national receivers, and he averaged 13.9 yards per catch.
Jefferson already has drawn comparisons to former Ohio State wide receiver Michael Thomas – who set the NFL single-season receptions record last year with the Saints – and Greg Jennings, who turned a strong career at Western Michigan into a successful run with the Green Bay Packers.
His biggest asset is his strong and consistent hands, but there are still questions about whether he’ll be a first-round pick in a draft stacked at his position.
Heading into the Combine, there was some worry about his speed. Jefferson alleviated those concerns with a 4.43-second time in the 40-yard dash.
But that raised other questions about the lack of separation he achieved in the SEC. For all his talent in traffic and the sensational numbers that produced, Jefferson will need to prove he can get himself open more often and make more explosive plays at the pro level.
None of which is to suggest scouts are down on Jefferson as a prospect. The low end of his projections seems to place him as a quality possession receiver who will help offenses move the chains on third down.
That’s a quality the Indianapolis Colts could be seeking in particular. With the departure of wide receiver Devin Funchess to the Green Bay Packers and tight end Eric Ebron to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, there’s a need for a big-bodied target for new quarterback Philip Rivers to exploit.
At 6-foot-1 and 202 pounds, there’s some debate about whether Jefferson fits best on the outside or in the slot. But he sees that versatility as an advantage, not a hindrance.
He also feels like his extensive film study with Brady during game preparation will provide an edge at the next level. It helped him excel on option routes out of the slot last season.
“Joe did a great job of showing up the different defenses that they play against us,” Jefferson said. “That comes along with watching film and just learning the tendencies of the defense.”
There’s room for Jefferson to improve as a route runner, and that should help him take even more advantage of his athletic gifts.
But his knowledge of a complex offensive scheme and ability to read defenses also could help him get off to a fast start as a pro.
In a draft with several big playmaking receivers available, those traits should help Jefferson stand out.
In some ways, it feels as though he already has an NFL season under his belt.
“I’m very comfortable with doing that style of offense, especially with our (LSU) team,” Jefferson said. “We have tremendous players. We just felt that we didn’t have that right system for us.
“When Coach Joe came in with that Pro Style offense and just being able to spread everybody around and get everybody in space to make those big plays, we were definitely happy with that, and look at the outcome. It was phenomenal for us.”
