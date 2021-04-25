Dillon Radunz doesn’t even try to hide his smile when the Senior Bowl is mentioned.
The annual college all-star showcase was a huge moment for the North Dakota State offensive lineman. He proved he can step up to top competition during the week in Mobile, Alabama, earning practice player of the week honors and skyrocketing his draft stock.
“Being able to practice and play against all those really good players, those high-caliber players – a lot of those guys are going to get drafted – being able to compete and show my skill off that way, it was just a fun time down there,” Radunz said after his pro day March 14. “I got to experience Alabama, never been there before, got to go out to eat at some restaurants there. It was just overall a fun time, doing what I love, playing football, had a blast.”
Bison players don’t often face the same small-school stigma others at the Football Championship Subdivision level are subjected to. North Dakota State has won three consecutive national titles and eight in the last nine years.
Radunz blocked for a pair of future NFL quarterbacks – Los Angeles Chargers backup Easton Stick and potential 2021 top-10 pick Trey Lance – while winning the final 32 games of his college career.
Lance’s presence also meant a robust crowd was in attendance for the program’s pro day in Fargo, North Dakota. All 32 NFL teams were represented, and they got to see Radunz display his athleticism and agility.
Also a high school basketball star in Minnesota, Radunz initially committed to the Bison as a defensive end. He maintained many of those movement skills after switching to the offensive line. The tangible evidence of that from his pro day included a 32-inch vertical leap, a 1.76-second 10-yard split during his 40-yard dash and a 4.57-second shuttle drill.
“Even if they’re here to see Trey and they just happen to catch me out of the corner of their eye, the more the merrier,” Radunz said of the influential audience.
With the FCS foregoing a fall season during the pandemic, Radunz found a way to add to his impressive pedigree. He’s done work with highly respected offensive line guru Paul Alexander – who compares the offensive tackle to Atlanta Falcons star Jake Matthews, the sixth overall pick out of Texas A&M in 2014 – and former San Francisco 49ers star Joe Staley.
The work with Staley has been particularly enlightening, as it’s an opportunity to learn from a six-time Pro Bowler and member of the all-decade team for the 2010s.
“He was a 13-year vet,” Radunz said. “He knows the ins and outs of the game. Just picking his brain was what I learned from him the most – the mental side of it. Obviously, I learned a lot of physical stuff from him, but picking his brain was huge.”
Radunz unsurprisingly has drawn praise during the draft process for his quick feet. But he complements that trait with a powerful anchor and a nasty on-field demeanor. The latter could work particularly well with the Indianapolis Colts, especially if they choose not to address their need at left tackle in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday.
Radunz needs to work on his hands, but he believes when he’s able to marry his hands with his lower body strength it will become another plus at the next level.
For now, one of his greatest strengths is versatility. Teams have talked to him about playing both tackle spots and possibly kicking inside to guard. But his clear preference is left tackle.
“I feel like teams should try me out there,” he said. “That’s where I’m most confident. That’s where I’m most comfortable.”
That doesn’t mean Radunz will force the issue.
At 6-foot-5 and 301 pounds, he could be a fit at several positions.
His only goal is to continue the winning tradition he’s already established.
“I’m always a team player,” Radunz said. “I learned that at NDSU. I want to win games. I want to keep this winning streak going. Ultimately, I’ll play wherever they want me to, but I’m just excited to get the opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.