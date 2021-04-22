Michael Strachan grew up in the Bahamas with American football in his blood. Literally.
His father, Jerome, was a wide receiver at Bethune-Cookman and found local leagues for him to compete in at an early age. At age 16, Strachan moved to Virginia and ramped up his athletic pursuits.
Next week, he could become just the fourth native of his island nation to enter the NFL.
“Really, I believe in myself,” Strachan told NFL cornerbacks Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson during an appearance on their “All Things Covered” podcast earlier this month. “I feel like I’m the best. (Football) comes natural to me. I was born and raised into it. So I’ve been doing it for a long time, and I’m glad to just be in the position that I am today.”
It's been an unusual route to the NFL draft for an unusual prospect.
Strachan – pronounced “Strawn” – also harbored Olympic dreams in track and placed third in the 400 at the Virginia state finals in 2016. But he didn’t garner much attention on the recruiting trail.
There are a number of reasons for that, including some academic difficulty in transferring his credits from the Bahamas, but the 6-foot-5, 226-pound receiver ultimately landed at Div. II Charleston in West Virginia.
It didn’t take long for his football career to take off.
As a sophomore, Strachan became the first receiver in program history to record a 1,000-yard season, and he followed that up with an even more productive junior season. Then, like many draft hopefuls below the NCAA’s top level, he lost his senior season.
The fall schedule was canceled because of coronavirus precautions, and Strachan opted out of the spring to focus on his pro career. His size turns heads immediately, and it’s accompanied by some big numbers. In a little more than two seasons at Charleston, Strachan caught 127 passes for 2,332 yards and 27 touchdowns.
He really caught NFL evaluators’ attention after joining the pro day workouts at West Virginia. Strachan posted an explosive 10-foot-7 broad jump and ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash with an even more impressive 1.55-second 10-yard split.
But Strachan said he can do better. He competed in a couple of other drills before running the 40 – an unsual format at a pro day -- and he said he’s posted times in the 4.3 range in the past.
“The speed aspect for me comes natural because I also run track,” he said.
There are still questions about the football aspect.
Strachan’s route running could be crisper, and his blocking is not yet as consistent as his size and strength suggest it could be. There also, obviously, are questions about how he will handle the step up in competition.
Strachan was scheduled to compete at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January, but the event was canceled because of the pandemic.
“With me coming from a small school, not much people want to really cast that fishing rod, you know?” Strachan said. “But … you can trust in me. I’m going to play my role every time. I’m going to do my job. Wherever I’m going, I’m going to make plays. It’s something that I did on all levels through high school straight to college.”
Strachan watches tape of Calvin Johnson and sees himself in the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Famer’s game. His family also has a friendship with former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin, who has become something of a mentor.
But it’s difficult to gage his draft stock. The pro day performance certainly helped, but Strachan still is widely viewed as a late Day 3 pick.
He sees himself going much sooner.
“If you see a player like me, why not grab me right away?” Strachan said. “I feel like I’m different from anybody else – especially receivers. … I feel like I’m the best in the draft class for sure.”
